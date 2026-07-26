GRETA VAN FLEET To Release New Single 'Saw You Stand'

Following the arrival of the new single "Play Your Games", an electrifying sold-out underplay performance at New York City's Bowery Ballroom and the upcoming release of another new single, "Saw You Stand", on July 31, GRETA VAN FLEET will play a rare intimate show at Chicago's iconic Metro on July 31.

For a band whose reputation has been built upon commanding festivals and selling out arenas across the globe, their intimate underplays have become celebrations of a new creative era for the Detroit-born, Nashville-based four-piece, reconnecting with their audiences and creating unforgettable rock and roll memories that last a lifetime.

As excitement continues to build around what's next for GRETA VAN FLEET, the Metro performance promises to be another unforgettable night and a defining stop in the band's highly anticipated return.

This special performance continues the band's triumphant return, giving fans another chance to witness GRETA VAN FLEET in an intimate setting before they inevitably return to the world's biggest stages.

Earlier this summer, GRETA VAN FLEET released "Play Your Games" to widespread acclaim, marking their first new music since 2023 and signaling the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Equal parts raw, ambitious and emotionally charged, the single has reignited anticipation around one of rock and roll's most dynamic bands.

Recorded and co-produced in Tennessee by the band alongside acclaimed producer Mike Elizondo (Fiona Apple, TURNSTILE, Sheryl Crow),"Play Your Games" captures GRETA VAN FLEET at their most raw, irreverent and instinctive. Inspired by one of their oldest demos from the band's revisited archives, the track channels the spirit of their earliest days — loud, fearless and untamed.

Written by the band, "Play Your Games" leads the charge with swagger, chaos and sharp-edged charm, feeling like a nod to the band's formative years performing in small clubs in their hometown of Frankenmuth, Michigan. Guitarist Jake Kiszka explains. "It's this beautiful nature of seizing a moment."

Prior to the Bowery Ballroom concert, GRETA VAN FLEET — brothers Josh (vocals),Jake (guitar) and Sam Kiszka (bass, keyboards) and Daniel Wagner (drums) — hadn't played a live show since September 2024. In the meantime, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner played on "The Dreamin' Kind", the 2026 album from Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. Jake Kiszka appeared in last year's Bruce Springsteen biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" as a guitarist in a band in a New Jersey club. Meanwhile MIRADOR, the band founded by Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin from IDA MAE, recently released a new EP, "The Gathering At Badon Hill".

GRETA VAN FLEET's most recent album was 2023's "Starcatcher".

Since emerging from Michigan and exploding on to the global stage, GRETA VAN FLEET have become one of the defining rock bands of their generation: a group equally embraced by lifelong rock purists and a younger audience rediscovering the power, freedom, and spectacle of the genre. Their ascent has been marked by platinum-selling records, Grammy wins, huge international arena and stadium tours, and a reputation for delivering live performances with the kind of musicianship and emotional release that plays into the history books and cultural mythology of the legendary bands before them.

In an era increasingly dominated by algorithms and disposable culture, GRETA VAN FLEET continue to stand apart as a band committed to the timeless ideals, transcendence, theatricality, musicianship, rebellion, and human connection that comes hand in hand with rock and roll.

Press photo credit: Moonbase (courtesy of High Rise PR)