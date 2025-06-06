GUNS N' ROSES Announce Fall 2025 Tour Dates

GUNS N' ROSES announced the second leg of their 2025 world tour, with new dates slated for this fall throughout Latin America. The new run of shows follows the success of the band's massive 2025 European, Asian, and Middle Eastern Tour, which is currently underway through the end of the summer.

The additional 13 dates will see the powerhouse band hit the stage beginning in October, kicking off in Costa Rica with performances in El Salvador, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru before wrapping in Mexico in November.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 9 at 9 a.m. local time with the band's Nightrain presale. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. local time on gunsnroses.com.

Fall 2025 tour dates:

Oct. 01 - San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional

Oct. 04 - San Salvador, El Salvador @ Estadio Cuscatlan

Oct. 07 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro

Oct. 11 - Medellín, Colombia @ Atanasio Girardot

Oct. 14 - Santiago, Chile @ Parque Estadio Nacional

Oct. 17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracan

Oct. 21 - Florianópolis, Brazil @ Arena Opus

Oct. 25 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Oct. 28 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Oct. 31 - Cuiabá, Brazil @ Arena Pantanal

Nov. 02 - Brasília, Brazil @ Arena BSB

Nov. 05 - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

Nov. 08 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

GUNS N' ROSES kicked off its 2025 world tour on May 1 at Incheon, South Korea's Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. The concert marked the band's first live appearance with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced Frank Ferrer in March.

Carpenter, born in Washington's Tri-Cities, is an accomplished American drummer and songwriter known for his dynamic contributions to alternative, hard rock, and beyond. He rose to prominence in 1995 by co-founding LOUDERMILK while in high school, only to be signed to Rick Rubin's label American. Carpenter's career spans an impressive roster of acts, including live and studio work with Duff McKagan's LOADED, AWOLNATION, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA, A PERFECT CIRCLE, THE EXIES, OURS and BLACK LAB, in addition to his large session film and TV roster. Carpenter has made a name for himself by uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry.

GUNS N' ROSES's "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things" tour will hit Europe in late spring and early summer, concluding on July 31 in Germany.

Frank first joined GUNS N' ROSES during a show in June 2006, helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and McKagan. Ferrer's last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.

Ferrer laid down drums tracks on five songs on GUNS N' ROSES' most recent studio album, 2008's "Chinese Democracy". He also appeared on the live portion of 2022's "Hard Skool" EP, with former drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia appearing on the studio tracks and GUNS' ROSES' 2023 singles "Perhaps" and "The General".