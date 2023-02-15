GUNS N' ROSES Is Sponsoring NASCAR Team In Daytona 500

GUNS N' ROSES will sponsor Erik Jones and the No. 43 in the Daytona 500 this weekend.

Jones's race team, Legacy Motor Club — co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson — has unveiled his paint scheme for the Daytona 500, which has been NASCAR's marquee race since its beginning in 1959.

This isn't the first time a rock band has sponsored a NASCAR race car. Throughout the years, artists such as KISS, THREE DOORS DOWN, GREEN DAY, NICKELBACK and DAVE MATTHEWS BAND have had their logos on race cars.

Legacy Motor Club operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson's limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as "The King", earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, Legacy Motor Club is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. Legacy Motor Club's vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today's most iconic drivers.

Johnson tweeted: "My first concert was GunsNRoses, San Diego Stadium (Jack Murphy) 1992… I can promise you, my 17 year old self did NOT see this coming."

Welcome to the NASCAR jungle @gunsnroses! pic.twitter.com/t11rD7Zv7g — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) February 14, 2023