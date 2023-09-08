  • facebook
GUNS N' ROSES Postpone St. Louis Concert Due To Illness

September 8, 2023

GUNS N' ROSES have postponed their concert Saturday (September 9) in St. Louis, Missouri due to illness.

Tens of thousands of tickets were reportedly sold for the Axl Rose-fronted act's show at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Cardinals have released the following statement regarding the postponement: "Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert. You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced.

"Please note, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund."

It is not clear which member of GUNS N' ROSES is ill or how serious their condition is.

GUNS N' ROSES played in Saratoga Springs, New York Thursday night (September 7) and are scheduled perform in Knoxville, Tennessee next Tuesday (September 12).

GUNS N' ROSES will continue their massive 2023 run, which concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including festival performances at Glastonbury and Hyde Park and sold-out shows in Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Budapest and more.

GUNS N' ROSES' current lineup features classic-lineup members Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash, backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES played its new single, "Perhaps", live for the first time on August 18 at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The song was officially released earlier that day — less than a week after the shelved "Chinese Democracy"-era track was leaked on TouchTunes machines at bars and other locations.

Like GUNS N' ROSES' 2021 single "Hard Skool", "Perhaps" was originally written and recorded during the sessions for "Chinese Democracy", and a rough demo version of the song had previously been leaked and uploaded to YouTube.

Photo credit: GUNS N' ROSES / The Oriel Company

