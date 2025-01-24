H.E.A.T Announces New Album 'Welcome To The Future'

Swedish hard rockers H.E.A.T will release their brand-new studio album, "Welcome To The Future", on April 25 via earMUSIC.

The LP's first single, "Disaster", which premiered yesterday on rock radio stations across Europe, is out today and guaranteed to snap listeners out of their winter sleep. The single was added to the A List on Planet Rock radio in the U.K.

"Disaster" comes with an explosive music video that merges 1980s arcade aesthetics with metal madness, directed by the renowned Patric Ullaeus (known for his work with EUROPE, ARCH ENEMY, CHILDREN OF BODOM and many more rock superstars).

"Welcome To The Future" delivers everything that fans of the celebrated Swedish rock band love: an innovative, heavy, highly dynamic, and refreshingly melodic sound, the unmistakable vocals of frontman Kenny Leckremo, and an inimitable talent for catchy anthems that leave you hooked for days.

"Welcome To The Future" is now available for pre-order and will be released in multiple formats: CD jewel case, black vinyl, limited-edition neon orange vinyl and digital.

"Welcome To The Future" track listing:

01. Disaster

02. Bad Time For Love

03. Running To You

04. Call My Name

05. In Disguise

06. The End

07. Rock Bottom

08. Children Of The Storm

09. Losing Game

10. Paradise Lost

11. Tear It Down (R.N.R.R.)

12. We Will Not Forget

In support of the album, H.E.A.T will kick off their 2025 tour next week, bringing their breathtaking shows to stages across the U.K., Sweden, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

Former SKID ROW frontman Erik Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

H.E.A.T announced in October 2020 that Grönwall was exiting the band after a decade-long tenure and he was being replaced by H.E.A.T's original vocalist Kenny Leckremo.

Grönwall said at the time: "H.E.A.T has really been a place for me to grow as an individual, singer and frontman. The guys recruited this young Swedish 'Idol' guy and believed more in me and my potential than I did myself. I am forever grateful for that.

"Gentlemen it's been a pleasure touring the world with you. I've learned a lot from you, and you've made me stronger. I look forward to build more memories with you, just not collectively as H.E.A.T."