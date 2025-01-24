  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

H.E.A.T Announces New Album 'Welcome To The Future'

January 24, 2025

Swedish hard rockers H.E.A.T will release their brand-new studio album, "Welcome To The Future", on April 25 via earMUSIC.

The LP's first single, "Disaster", which premiered yesterday on rock radio stations across Europe, is out today and guaranteed to snap listeners out of their winter sleep. The single was added to the A List on Planet Rock radio in the U.K.

"Disaster" comes with an explosive music video that merges 1980s arcade aesthetics with metal madness, directed by the renowned Patric Ullaeus (known for his work with EUROPE, ARCH ENEMY, CHILDREN OF BODOM and many more rock superstars).

"Welcome To The Future" delivers everything that fans of the celebrated Swedish rock band love: an innovative, heavy, highly dynamic, and refreshingly melodic sound, the unmistakable vocals of frontman Kenny Leckremo, and an inimitable talent for catchy anthems that leave you hooked for days.

"Welcome To The Future" is now available for pre-order and will be released in multiple formats: CD jewel case, black vinyl, limited-edition neon orange vinyl and digital.

"Welcome To The Future" track listing:

01. Disaster
02. Bad Time For Love
03. Running To You
04. Call My Name
05. In Disguise
06. The End
07. Rock Bottom
08. Children Of The Storm
09. Losing Game
10. Paradise Lost
11. Tear It Down (R.N.R.R.)
12. We Will Not Forget

In support of the album, H.E.A.T will kick off their 2025 tour next week, bringing their breathtaking shows to stages across the U.K., Sweden, Germany, Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

Former SKID ROW frontman Erik Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

H.E.A.T announced in October 2020 that Grönwall was exiting the band after a decade-long tenure and he was being replaced by H.E.A.T's original vocalist Kenny Leckremo.

Grönwall said at the time: "H.E.A.T has really been a place for me to grow as an individual, singer and frontman. The guys recruited this young Swedish 'Idol' guy and believed more in me and my potential than I did myself. I am forever grateful for that.

"Gentlemen it's been a pleasure touring the world with you. I've learned a lot from you, and you've made me stronger. I look forward to build more memories with you, just not collectively as H.E.A.T."

Find more on H.e.a.t
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).