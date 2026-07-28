HALESTORM Shares Video Of LZZY HALE's Entire Speech At Opening Of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's 'Women In Metal' Exhibit

On July 10, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale delivered an inspirational speech at the opening of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's newest exhibit featurette, "Women In Metal: You Will Know My Name". This exhibit spotlights key female risktakers and icons of the metal genre and celebrates those who push boundaries and challenge the status quo to make meaningful, pioneering efforts in the metal genre.

The artists featured in "Women In Metal" exemplify what it means to defy the typical labels of womanhood. With powerful lyrics, assertive personas, and unapologetic rage, these women have been key figures in bringing metal to the masses and continue to influence future generations of musicians to be true in their own expression.

At the opening of "Women In Metal: You Will Know My Name", Hale and her HALESTORM bandmate, guitarist Joe Hottinger, performed an acoustic set and Lzzy gave a speech paying tribute to her musical heroes and encouraging girls and women to "make noise, start the band" and never give up.

Lzzy said: "Hey, hello Cleveland! Standing here tonight is one of the strangest, most humbling and most beautiful moments of my life because when I was a little girl growing up in farmland Pennsylvania, in the middle of nowhere, I could have never dreamed of being in a museum. But I dreamt about being loud. I dreamt about being in a band with my best friends, standing on a stage, shaking the walls and shaking a few expectations loose while I was at it.

"I grew up loving rock and metal because those genres never asked permission. They were rebellious, fearless, emotional and unapologetic. They made room for anger, joy, heartbreak, power, vulnerability and everything in between. What I didn't always see was someone who looks like me, but there were women. There were always women. Women who carved out their own path, women who climbed through windows when the doors wouldn't open, women who were told they were too loud, too aggressive, too emotional, too ambitious, too feminine, too masculine, too much of something or not enough of something else. And every single time someone assumed she was just the girlfriend or the merch girl, every time the radio said that they wouldn't play her songs because they already had their token female artist, every time a record label turned her down because women in metal were not on trend at the moment, she cranked up the music and she did it anyway. With blood in her teeth and dirt under her nails, she held the gate open for the women fighting behind her.

"Tonight, we celebrate these women, not as exceptions, not as novelties, but as musicians. Not female musicians, just musicians, as artists, as architects of this music we love and have given our lives to.

"The story of women in metal is not a side story. It is the story. It's the stories of singers who refuse to soften their voices, guitar players who refuse to stand in the background, drummers who hit harder than anyone expected, bass players who held entire bands together and songwriters who transformed their pain into power. Also, the fans who showed up wearing black boots and battle jackets and proved that metal belongs to everyone.

"I am deeply honored to be included in this exhibit, but I stand here knowing that none of us arrive alone. Every woman represented here is standing on the shoulders of someone who came before her, and if we're doing this right, we're also creating new shoulders for someone else to stand on. And that is what progress looks like. Not replacing one generation with another, but by building a bigger stage, a louder stage, a stage with room for more stories than ever before. Because the future of metal does not belong to a specific gender, it does not belong to a specific country, it does not belong to a specific scene. It belongs to anyone brave enough to create something honest, powerful and true.

"So tonight, I wanna thank the pioneers, the outcasts, the rule breakers, the women who carried this torch when carrying it was a much lonelier thing than we have today. And I wanna speak directly to the young girl who might walk through this exhibit tomorrow. Maybe she's holding a guitar for the first time. Maybe she's writing songs in her bedroom. Maybe she's being told that she doesn't fit the mold. Good, because metal was never built for molds. It was built for the people who refuse to fit inside them. So take up space, make noise, write the song, start the band, miss the note, try again, but don't ever give up. Because when someone dares tell you that you don't belong here, remember something: we are not asking for a seat at the table, we are building the next table.

"So thank you so much to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for preserving these stories. Thank you to the fans who have carried this music across generations, and thank you to every woman in metal past, present and future.

"This exhibit isn't about how far we've come; it's about how much farther we're going. The amplifiers are still ringing, the lights are up and you will know our names.

"Thank you so much."

The exhibit boasts artifacts covering the breadth of women who have taken the metal world by storm, spanning time, place, and sonic quality, including Lita Ford, Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY, DRAGONFORCE),Taylor Momsen (THE PRETTY RECKLESS),Courtney LaPlante (SPIRITBOX) and many more, curated by the Rock Hall's assistant curator Haley Cronin.

"Women have been pivotal influencers and changemakers in the metal genre since its inception," said Cronin. "We are excited to tell the stories of those women who stand firmly and courageously at the forefront of innovation and acceptance, and through their raw power pave the way for all girls who just want to rock."

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