HATEBREED Announces New Album 'Fatal Paradox', Shares 'Kill Count Increase' Single

Grammy-nominated Connecticut hardcore/metal veterans HATEBREED, who remain one of the most impactful and enduirng bands of the modern era and who are known for their tectonic-plate shifting and lyrically poignant anthems, will release their new studio album, "Fatal Paradox", on November 6 via BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group.

Helmed by longtime HATEBREED collaborator Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, ACCEPT, SHADOWS FALL),"Kill Count Increase" is crossover excellence with accelerating speeds, crushing riffage, and frontman Jamey Jasta's venomous bark inciting crimson flashes of carnage.

"'Kill Count Increase' is the lead track on 'Fatal Paradox' and a perfect way of summing up our first album in six years from the start," Jasta states. "It's straightforward, in-your-face HATEBREED. Fast. Hard. It gets down to business and comes up for air two-and-a-half minutes later. The room and everyone in it gets wrecked and comes back wanting more."

Holding no punches and taking no prisoners, "Fatal Paradox" sees the Connecticut-born juggernaut operating at full tilt, bludgeoning listeners with a barbarous blend of breakdowns, d-beats, and dogpiles. Whether it's the thrash stylings of "Kill Count Increase" or "Total Invincible", capital H hardcore excellence of "The Carrion Choir" and "Truth Is A Lion", rage remains the unifying spark to blow the keg in glorious flashes of violence.

"Fatal Paradox" track listing:

01. Kill Count Increase

02. The Carrion Choir

03. Decisions Become Destinies

04. Total Invincible

05. Fatal Paradox

06. Still A Threat

07. Sacrifice Season (feat. OBITUARY's John Tardy)

08. Truth Is A Lion

09. Make The Demons Obey

10. None Left To Save

11. Poison Planet

"BLKIIBLK put together a dream team to get behind the new HATEBREED record and we couldn't be happier — new label, new horizons, crushing new songs," Jamey previously siad. "We are beyond grateful and can't wait to unleash these tracks on the world!"

HATEBREED drummer Matt Byrne weighed in, saying: "2026 is the year of HATEBREED. This juggernaut as we know it is picking up the pace rapidly and is taking no prisoners. As if 2025 wasn't enough of a truly busy and successful year, this summer sees multiple European festivals/headline tours for the band, two separate U.S. legs of the 'Summer Slaughter' tour, and a powerhouse of a new record dropping this fall on an awesome new label BLKIIBLK!!! We can't wait to see everyone on the road!"

"One of my favorite things about making this record was working with our brother-in-arms Zeuss once again," continued Jasta. "His connection with Matt, Wayne, Frank, Carl and me goes far beyond the producer's chair. I've known him since the PUSHBUTTON WARFARE and JASTA 14 days. He's been like a sixth member of this band for years. When you're chasing something timeless, memorable, and meaningful, having that level of trust and understanding makes all the difference. We would high five, scream, pace, and celebrate every time we elevated the song or hit on something killer. From 'I Will Be Heard' to 'Destroy Everything', 'Looking Down The Barrel' to now, 'Decisions Become Destinies'! We got another one, Zeussky!"

Frontiers global head of A&R and BLKIIBLK label head Mike Gitter commented: "BlLKIIBLK Records is proud to announce the signing of HATEBREED. Not only are they a name carved into the heavy music landscape, but they are as vital and relevant a force as ever. Perhaps even more so. We are excited to work with Jamey, who continues to bring new energy to everything he touches. Jasta and HATEBREED aren't merely about perseverance — they're about bringing the sound of the extreme to a new level. We're honored to be working together."

HATEBREED will headline the second 2026 leg of "The Summer Slaughter Tour". Support on the trek, which will launch on August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will come from TERROR, INCANTATION, GATES TO HELL, TORTURE and CREEPING DEATH.

The first leg of the 2026 edition of "The Summer Slaughter Tour" launched on July 2 in Reading, Pennsylvania and will wrap on July 24 in Buffalo, New York. Support on that leg of the trek will come from DEVOURMENT, INCANTATION (for last five dates only),SNUFFED ON SIGHT, BALMORA and FACE YOURSELF.

HATEBREED 2026 is:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums

Carl Schwartz - Bass

Photo credit: Balazs Szabo