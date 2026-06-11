HATEBREED Signs With BLKIIBLK; New Album Due Out Later This Year

Grammy-nominated Connecticut hardcore/metal veterans HATEBREED, who remain one of the most impactful and endurng bands of the modern era and who are known for their tectonic-plate shifting and lyrically poignant anthems, have joined forces with BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group. The label will release the band's forthcoming album, produced by longtime collaborator Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, ACCEPT, SHADOWS FALL). The follow-up to 2020's "Weight Of The False Self" is due out this fall. More details will be released in due course, but fans can follow the band's socials for teases and updates about the record.

"BLKIIBLK put together a dream team to get behind the new HATEBREED record and we couldn't be happier — new label, new horizons, crushing new songs," says HATEBREED singer Jamey Jasta. "We are beyond grateful and can't wait to unleash these tracks on the world!"

HATEBREED drummer Matt Byrne weighs in, saying: "2026 is the year of HATEBREED. This juggernaut as we know it is picking up the pace rapidly and is taking no prisoners. As if 2025 wasn't enough of a truly busy and successful year, this summer sees multiple European festivals/headline tours for the band, two separate U.S. legs of the 'Summer Slaughter' tour, and a powerhouse of a new record dropping this fall on an awesome new label BLKIIBLK!!! We can't wait to see everyone on the road!"

"One of my favorite things about making this record was working with our brother-in-arms Zeuss once again," continues Jasta. "His connection with Matt, Wayne, Frank, Carl and me goes far beyond the producer's chair. I've known him since the PUSHBUTTON WARFARE and JASTA 14 days. He's been like a sixth member of this band for years. When you're chasing something timeless, memorable, and meaningful, having that level of trust and understanding makes all the difference. We would high five, scream, pace, and celebrate every time we elevated the song or hit on something killer. From 'I Will Be Heard' to 'Destroy Everything', 'Looking Down The Barrel' to now, 'Decisions Become Destinies'! We got another one, Zeussky!"

Frontiers global head of A&R and BLKIIBLK label head Mike Gitter comments: "BlLKIIBLK Records is proud to announce the signing of HATEBREED. Not only are they a name carved into the heavy music landscape, but they are as vital and relevant a force as ever. Perhaps even more so. We are excited to work with Jamey, who continues to bring new energy to everything he touches. Jasta and HATEBREED aren't merely about perseverance — they're about bringing the sound of the extreme to a new level. We're honored to be working together."

HATEBREED 2026 is:

Jamey Jasta - Vocals

Wayne Lozinak - Guitar

Frank Novinec - Guitar

Matt Byrne - Drums

Carl Schwartz - Bass

HATEBREED will headline the second 2026 leg of "The Summer Slaughter Tour". Support on the trek, which will launch on August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, will come from TERROR, INCANTATION, GATES TO HELL, TORTURE and CREEPING DEATH.

The first leg of the 2026 edition of "The Summer Slaughter Tour" will launch on July 2 in Reading, Pennsylvania and wrap on July 24 in Buffalo, New York. Support on that leg of the trek will come from DEVOURMENT, INCANTATION (for last five dates only),SNUFFED ON SIGHT, BALMORA and FACE YOURSELF.

In a recent interview with Mark "Elwood" Mailler, Jasta was asked what fans can expect from HATEBREED's upcoming studio album. He responded: "This is our most ignorant, heavy, caveman-esque record yet. We really just went back to basics, played on all our strengths.

"Every band goes, 'Oh, this is our most melodic. We're our most heavy.' There's no melody, so we won't even bother with that," Jasta explained. "It's definitely just more of the same, going back to the same well, which we just love and appreciate. And it was the most fun we've ever had doing a record."

This past February, HATEBREED guitarist Frank Novinec told Hardlore about the band's upcoming album: "[It's] coming out this year, yeah. Most, of it's pretty much — I mean, it's done."

Referencing the fact that HATEBREED released its first new single in nearly five years, "Make The Demons Obey", last July, Frank continued: "The nice thing about in this era — I was telling somebody the other day that's not in the music business like we are — the nice thing about the way things are rolled out now, I think, is you can drop a single even if you have the whole record done, and be, like, 'All right, now there's all this time', where you can really review what you've done and you could really change something that you didn't like or even make another song and all that. It's not, like, 'Okay, there's the record, there's the two videos. Here's what are supposed to be the singles. And that's it.' So it's nice to be able to drop the single, which we had a great response for. We love the song. As far as the band's concerned, we're real happy with 'Make The Demons Obey'. And we'll probably leak another one here soon. And there'll probably be proper videos coming after that."

Novinec, who joined HATEBREED as a full-time member in 2006, was also asked if he has had any major writing contributions to the band's albums since he became part of the group 20 years ago. He responded: "No. I think I have one riff on one song. It was always [founding HATEBREED bassist] Chris [Beattie] and Jamey writing the music. That's it. From day one, it's Chris and Jamey. They're the guys [who wrote all the music] from day one, for the most part."

Regarding how the recent departure of Beattie has changed the songwriting dynamic within HATEBREED, Frank said: "[HATEBREED guitarist] Wayne [Lozinak], I think, is… We all have our ideas about songs. Songs are presented, [and then we say], 'Hey, I think we should change this,' 'Hey, I think this riff should go longer.'

"I'm not a groove dude like that when it comes to writing," Frank explained. "I'm not somebody that's trying to show up and break something that's not broken."

At last year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, HATEBREED drummer Matt Byrne spoke to The Kevin Powell Podcast about the band's next studio album. Matt said: "I think this new material is way thrashier. There's always a tinge of metal to HATEBREED. I think a lot of people try to kind of pigeonhole us as a hardcore band, but I think over the years we've just gone way more metal. There is still the hardcore punk vibe to us, but I think the new stuff is way more metal, thrashy, fast, SLAYER-esque, if I may use that term. That's kind of the direction we're going in right now, but there's still a lot of groove to it. It's definitely the heaviest stuff that we've written to date. I know that can be a cliché thing with bands — 'Watch out, everybody. It's the coolest stuff,' or whatever they say — but it's true. It's true. It really is. So I'm excited for everyone to hear the other stuff too."

Regarding what fans can expect from HATEBREED in 2026, Matt said: "New record, new music. It's a new era of the band. We've had some lineup changes. We dealt with some curve balls this summer, some health stuff. So we're coming out on top, we're grinding through, we're coming out on top. And, yeah — new production. We're just stepping up the show 100% and just forging onward."

Last October, Byrne told Baby Huey of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about HATEBREED's new music: "We just released a single ['Make The Demons Obey'] over the summer. We have a new record that'll be coming out next year — not sure when, but it's about 90 percent, 85 percent done. [We're] still tweaking some stuff, but next year's our target [release]. We released a single, 'Make The Demons Obey'. We've been playing it live. It's very fast. It's heavy. It's HATEBREED. It has HATEBREED all over it. So, it's a lot of fun to play. It's always fun playing the new stuff. We've been playing 'I Will Be Heard' since 2002, so as much as you love that song, it's fun to play newer stuff."

Released in July 2025, "Make The Demons Obey" marked the first taste of new HATEBREED material after the group's "Weight Of The False Self" album which came out in 2020.

"Make the Demons Obey" is everything you know, love, want, and expect from HATEBREED. PMA lyrics, sick riffs, singalongs that will make you bumrush to the front of the stage, and some of the deadliest, most ignorant (in the best possible way!) breakdowns known to man.

"Lots of bands say that their newest release will be their heaviest and I guess we are no different," Jasta stated at the time of the song's release. "We've managed to push the envelope and surpass our expectations. We've become tighter, harder and more vicious than ever. This is the most excited I've been for any HATEBREED release."

"Very exciting things are happening in the HATEBREED camp," added Byrne. "It's time to unleash this beast — new music is here! This is the fastest, most vicious, and most aggressive music we have ever created and I'm pumped for the world to hear it."

When "Make the Demons Obey" was made available, HATEBREED was independent and was still deciding what direction it would like to go regarding a record label. But HATEBREED remained open to all options and ideas.

Lozinak returned to the live stage at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California in early October 2025. He was diagnosed with a meningioma in the brain while on tour in Europe but thankfully, it was benign. He underwent a craniotomy — a surgical procedure that involves opening the skull to access the brain — on August 4, 2025.

Lozinak has been a key part of HATEBREED's sound since rejoining the band in 2009.

While Lozinak was away, HATEBREED continued its European and American tours, with touring bassist Matt Bachand stepping in on guitar, and Carl Schwartz of FIRST BLOOD and TERROR joining the group on bass duties.

HATEBREED has released eight studio albums and has consistently sold out shows the world over. Over the course of its career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download.

To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.