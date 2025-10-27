HATEBREED's MATT BYRNE Is 'Living The Dream' Three Decades Into The Band's Career

In a new interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound, drummer Matt Byrne of Connecticut hardcore/metal masters HATEBREED spoke about the band's longevity. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, it's a blessing. I think. The hard work and the loyalty from the fans have paid off. I think when you start out, you don't know if you're gonna last five years. You just don't know. You're just doing what you wanna do and just chugging along. And I think we're a perfect example of if you put the work in, it can happen and you can stay around for a long time. We're actually 31 years [old], 31 years right now. I've been in the band for 27 [years] and I would've never have thought I'd be in a band — any band — for 27 years and actually have a career. We can call it a career. It's crazy. I never thought that would happen. You're living the dream, really."

He continued: "So I think we're just blessed, man. We definitely put the work in over the years and I think a big part of it is we didn't lose our identity musically. I mean, we experiment here and there, but we never completely turned our backs on what we are to become something new or just try to go with what's popular or something at the time, like all of a sudden being a rap-metal band or something, something totally off the wall because that's what's selling at the time, maybe. We were never that band. We were always super loyal to our fans, and I think in turn they're super loyal to us. And that's huge, man. That's what keeps you going right there. And then those fans in turn… I mean, our fans from back in the day are now having kids, and some are having grandkids, so they're turning them on to our music. And here we are now, I think after being around for 30 years, a lot of the newer metal bands coming up now — I think we're in that weird stage of our career where we're now kind of being cited as an influence for them. So all of these things keep you going."

Asked if there was ever a moment where he and his HATEBREED bandmates thought they might have to pull the plug on the band because they couldn't do it anymore because they are getting too old or their priorities are shifting, Matt said: "Not yet. No. Everyone's feeling damn good and we're having a good time doing it. I mean, we're having some changes in HATEBREED world in general. But we're just trying to weather the storm and keep doing what we do."

At this year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, Byrne spoke to The Kevin Powell Podcast about HATEBREED's next studio album, which is tentatively due in early 2026. Matt said: "I think this new material is way thrashier. There's always a tinge of metal to HATEBREED. I think a lot of people try to kind of pigeonhole us as a hardcore band, but I think over the years we've just gone way more metal. There is still the hardcore punk vibe to us, but I think the new stuff is way more metal, thrashy, fast, SLAYER-esque, if I may use that term. That's kind of the direction we're going in right now, but there's still a lot of groove to it. It's definitely the heaviest stuff that we've written to date. I know that can be a cliché thing with bands — 'Watch out, everybody. It's the coolest stuff,' or whatever they say — but it's true. It's true. It really is. So I'm excited for everyone to hear the other stuff too."

Regarding what fans can expect from HATEBREED in 2026, Matt said: "New record, new music. It's a new era of the band. We've had some lineup changes. We dealt with some curve balls this summer, some health stuff. So we're coming out on top, we're grinding through, we're coming out on top. And, yeah — new production. We're just stepping up the show 100% and just forging onward."

Earlier in September, Byrne told Baby Huey of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about HATEBREED's new music: "We just released a single ['Make The Demons Obey'] over the summer. We have a new record that'll be coming out next year — not sure when, but it's about 90 percent, 85 percent done. [We're] still tweaking some stuff, but next year's our target [release]. We released a single, 'Make The Demons Obey'. We've been playing it live. We're playing it tonight. It's very fast. It's heavy. It's HATEBREED. It has HATEBREED all over it. So, it's a lot of fun to play. It's always fun playing the new stuff. We've been playing 'I Will Be Heard' since 2002, so as much as you love that song, it's fun to play newer stuff."

Released in July, "Make The Demons Obey" marked the first taste of new HATEBREED material after the group's "Weight Of The False Self" album which came out in 2020.

"Make the Demons Obey" is everything you know, love, want, and expect from HATEBREED. PMA lyrics, sick riffs, singalongs that will make you bumrush to the front of the stage, and some of the deadliest, most ignorant (in the best possible way!) breakdowns known to man.

"Lots of bands say that their newest release will be their heaviest and I guess we are no different," HATEBREED singer Jamey Jasta stated at the time of the song's release. "We've managed to push the envelope and surpass our expectations. We've become tighter, harder and more vicious than ever. This is the most excited I've been for any HATEBREED release."

"Very exciting things are happening in the HATEBREED camp," added Byrne. "It's time to unleash this beast — new music is here! This is the fastest, most vicious, and most aggressive music we have ever created and I'm pumped for the world to hear it."

When "Make the Demons Obey" was made available, HATEBREED was independent and was still deciding what direction it would like to go regarding a record label. But HATEBREED remained open to all options and ideas. In the interim, they will be releasing singles to keep fans satisfied and will self-fund the upcoming album.

HATEBREED guitarist Wayne Lozinak returned to the live stage at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California in early October. He was diagnosed with a meningioma in the brain while on tour in Europe but thankfully, it was benign. He underwent a craniotomy — a surgical procedure that involves opening the skull to access the brain — on August 4.

Lozinak has been a key part of HATEBREED's sound since rejoining the band in 2009.

While Lozinak was away, HATEBREED continued its European and American tours, with touring bassist Matt Bachand stepping in on guitar, and Carl Schwartz of FIRST BLOOD and TERROR joining the group on bass duties.

This past April, HATEBREED announced it was resurrecting the beloved and annual "Summer Slaughter" tour for 2025, which kicked off on July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida and ran through July 28 in Grand Rapids. Support for this year's run included FUGITIVE, GRIDIRON, INCITE, ESCUELA GRIND and SNUFFED ON SIGHT on select dates.

HATEBREED celebrated its 30th anniversary with a North American tour last fall. Support on the trek came from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

HATEBREED has released eight studio albums and has consistently sold out shows the world over. Over the course of its career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download.

To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.