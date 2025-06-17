HATEBREED's WAYNE LOZINAK Diagnosed With Noncancerous Brain Tumor

HATEBREED guitarist Wayne Lozinak has left the band's European tour after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Earlier today, the veteran Connecticut-based hardcore/metal act released the following message via social media: "Send Wayne Lozinak some love!

"On the night of June 14th, while at Download Festival, Wayne began experiencing mild symptoms that raised concerns of a possible stroke. Out of an abundance of caution, he sought medical attention the following day upon arriving in Lille, France. After undergoing a CT scan at the ER, doctors discovered a brain tumor, leading to his immediate admission for further testing.

"Following a thorough 24-hour evaluation, including an MRI, it was determined that the tumor is a benign meningioma—a slow-growing mass that has likely been present for years. We are immensely relieved that Wayne's diagnosis is the best possible outcome given the circumstances.

"Wayne will be returning to the U.S. to prepare for surgery and focus on rest and recovery. His strength and resilience remain unwavering, and he is determined to return to HATEBREED as soon as he is able. We appreciate all the love and support from fans, friends, and the music community during this time.

"Further updates will be shared as appropriate. Thank you for respecting Wayne's privacy as he begins this journey toward full health.

"@mattbachandmusic will be taking over touring guitar duties while bass will now be handled by Karl @firstbloodrules see you in the pit!"

This past April, HATEBREED announced it was resurrecting the beloved and annual "Summer Slaughter" tour for 2025, which kicks off July 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida and runs through July 28 in Grand Rapids. Support for this year's run will include FUGITIVE, GRIDIRON, MALEVOLENCE, INCITE, ESCUELA GRIND and SNUFFED ON SIGHT on select dates.

HATEBREED celebrated its 30th anniversary with a North American tour last fall. Support on the trek came from CARCASS, HARMS WAY and CRYPTA.

With dozens of pit-stirring anthems across their eight catalog albums, HATEBREED are celebrating three decades of ruthless breakdowns and consistently sold-out shows the world over. Over the course of their career, the band has gone from playing basements and backyards to being a featured, must-see attraction on countless festivals like Graspop Metal Meeting, Ozzfest, Warped and Download alongside massive high-profile tours.

Recently described by Forbes as "more relevant than ever in the metal and hardcore community," HATEBREED remains one of the most definitive live acts in music today and recently celebrated a milestone with their track "Looking Down The Barrel Of Today", which surpassed 75 million global streams on Spotify alone while generating over 600,000 global equivalents across all digital service providers, making it their single biggest career streaming track of the modern era. To date, HATEBREED has sold over 1.5 million albums in North America alone.

Press photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR