  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

HAWKWIND's NIK TURNER Dead At 82

November 11, 2022

HAWKWIND's Nik Turner has died at age 82. Turner's passing was confirmed by a post on his Facebook page. The statement reads: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner - The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening. He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements."

Turner, the inexhaustible saxophone and flute-playing co-founder of space rock legends HAWKWIND, was a major creative force during that group's most critically acclaimed and successful period, 1969-1976. His outlandish costumes, improvised sax and flute playing, and general wild man persona became iconic representations of the band, and he would go on to pen some of their most popular songs, including "Brainstorm" and "Master Of The Universe". After leaving HAWKWIND, Turner used his newfound freedom to travel to Egypt, where he soaked up the history and culture, and also made a recording of his flute music in the King's Chamber of the Great Pyramid of Cheops. In 1985, Turner relocated to the western side of Wales, where he set up a new age community in a fairly rural, isolated area. He had continued to release new music including 2013's "Space Gypsy" and 2015's "Space Fusion Odyssey".

Turner was simply one of the most creative minds of his generation. His tenure with HAWKWIND was just the beginning of his journey to the outer reaches of the rock music universe as Turner would go on to release an astoundingly adventurous and diverse catalog of solo albums as well. His collaborations with everyone from UK SUBS guitarist Nicky Garratt to THE DOORS guitarist Robby Krieger to Todd Rundgren along with Steve Hillage of GONG, AMON DÜÜL II founder John Weinzierl, DIE KRUPPS leader Jürgen Engler and so many more expanded his creative energy and brought new generations of music fans into his audience. Just this year saw the reissue of Turner's incredible concert extravaganza, "Space Ritual 1994", as both a CD/DVD set as well as a three-LP set, which features guests Helios Creed of CHROME and PSYCHIC TV's Genesis P-Orridge as well as HAWKWIND alumni Del Dettmar and Alan Powell.

In a 2016 interview with Psychedelic Baby magazine, Turner stated about what it has been like for him to see his old friends like Lemmy, Kevin Ayers, Daevid Allen, Mick Farren and Keith Emerson passing on: "Well, it's all very sad, but we all have to go some time, so I just try to make my life as full as possible, spread lots of love, heal people as much as possible, and give what I can."

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner - The Might Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at...

Posted by Nik Turner on Friday, November 11, 2022

Find more on Hawkwind
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).