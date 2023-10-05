HEALTH Announces 'Rat Wars' Album, Shares New Song Featuring LAMB OF GOD's WILLIE ADLER

HEALTH Announces 'Rat Wars' Album, Shares New Song Featuring LAMB OF GOD's WILLIE ADLEROctober 5, 2023
HEALTH, the Los Angeles-based industrial-rock band consisting of Jake Duzsik (vocals/guitar),John Famiglietti (bass/producer),and BJ Miller (drums),will release a new album, "Rat Wars", on December 7 via Loma Vista Recordings. The LP's first two singles are also out now at all DSPs: the menacing "Children Of Sorrow", featuring LAMB OF GOD's Willie Adler on guitar, and the half-time hellscape "Sicko", which samples GODFLESH's "Like Rats". Preview the singles' upcoming visuals by James Markidis and Mynxii White via a new YouTube trailer below.
HEALTH today also announced a 2024 headlining U.S. tour beginning March 2 in Ventura, California and including shows at New York City's Brooklyn Steel on March 15 and Los Angeles's Belasco Theater on April 4. PIXEL GRIP and KING YOSEF support on all dates; a full itinerary is listed below and tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The trio will host a full album listening party of "Rat Wars" at L.A.'s Das Bunker tomorrow (Friday, October 6),where they'll party with fans afterwards (21+, free with RSVP).
The follow-up to 2019's "Vol. 4 :: Slaves Of Fear", HEALTH's fifth album is the most violent yet vulnerable of their career. It is somehow fitting that such a brutal collection of songs is at the same time their most comprehensive artistic statement.
Meticulously aggressive production detail collides with painfully personal confessions and a strange savage grace is paired with icy gallows humor… surprisingly it's still fun as hell.
Produced by Stint (OLIVER TREE, DEMI LOVATO) and mixed by Lars Stalfors (SALEM, THE NEIGHBOURHOOD),the 12-track LP joins the lineage of groundbreaking heavy acts like NINE INCH NAILS and MINISTRY, which re-drew the borders between metal, electronic and pop music. It also speaks directly to the band's young, fervent online subculture.
Written during the most emotionally trying period of the band's life, the album builds on their chaotic yet re-invigorating pandemic years. "Rat Wars" captures all the fury and ambition their LP's have until now aspired to. It's their boldest statement on the insanity and the insipidness of contemporary life.
"Vol. 4 :: Slaves Of Fear" won over heavy music fans with its thrash riffs dissolving into ambient melancholy and hip hop beats, while the lockdown era, two-part "Disco4" fully explored collaborative songwriting with peers from across metal, rap, electronic, and indie rock. This long and willfully unconventional career arc has coalesced in "Rat Wars". They are, at last, a band that is comfortable with their own uncomfortableness.
"Rat Wars" track listing:
01. Demigods
02. Future Of Hell
03. Hateful
04. (Of All Else)
05. Crack Metal
06. Unloved
07. Children Of Sorrow
08. Sicko
09. Ashamed
10. (Of Being Born)
11. DSM-V
12. Don't Try
HEALTH tour dates:
Mar. 02 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall
Mar. 04 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre
Mar. 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
Mar. 07 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
Mar. 08 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory
Mar. 09 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown
Mar. 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
Mar. 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Mar. 13 - Richmond, VA - The National
Mar. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Mar. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Mar. 17 - Boston, MA - Royale
Mar. 19 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Mar. 20 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
Mar. 23 - Saint Louis, MO - Red Flag
Mar. 25 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
Mar. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
Mar. 28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Mar. 29 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
Mar. 30 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Apr. 01 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Apr. 02 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Apr. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
Photo credit: Mynxii White
