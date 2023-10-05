HEALTH Announces 'Rat Wars' Album, Shares New Song Featuring LAMB OF GOD's WILLIE ADLER

HEALTH, the Los Angeles-based industrial-rock band consisting of Jake Duzsik (vocals/guitar),John Famiglietti (bass/producer),and BJ Miller (drums),will release a new album, "Rat Wars", on December 7 via Loma Vista Recordings. The LP's first two singles are also out now at all DSPs: the menacing "Children Of Sorrow", featuring LAMB OF GOD's Willie Adler on guitar, and the half-time hellscape "Sicko", which samples GODFLESH's "Like Rats". Preview the singles' upcoming visuals by James Markidis and Mynxii White via a new YouTube trailer below.

HEALTH today also announced a 2024 headlining U.S. tour beginning March 2 in Ventura, California and including shows at New York City's Brooklyn Steel on March 15 and Los Angeles's Belasco Theater on April 4. PIXEL GRIP and KING YOSEF support on all dates; a full itinerary is listed below and tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. The trio will host a full album listening party of "Rat Wars" at L.A.'s Das Bunker tomorrow (Friday, October 6),where they'll party with fans afterwards (21+, free with RSVP).

The follow-up to 2019's "Vol. 4 :: Slaves Of Fear", HEALTH's fifth album is the most violent yet vulnerable of their career. It is somehow fitting that such a brutal collection of songs is at the same time their most comprehensive artistic statement.

Meticulously aggressive production detail collides with painfully personal confessions and a strange savage grace is paired with icy gallows humor… surprisingly it's still fun as hell.

Produced by Stint (OLIVER TREE, DEMI LOVATO) and mixed by Lars Stalfors (SALEM, THE NEIGHBOURHOOD),the 12-track LP joins the lineage of groundbreaking heavy acts like NINE INCH NAILS and MINISTRY, which re-drew the borders between metal, electronic and pop music. It also speaks directly to the band's young, fervent online subculture.

Written during the most emotionally trying period of the band's life, the album builds on their chaotic yet re-invigorating pandemic years. "Rat Wars" captures all the fury and ambition their LP's have until now aspired to. It's their boldest statement on the insanity and the insipidness of contemporary life.

"Vol. 4 :: Slaves Of Fear" won over heavy music fans with its thrash riffs dissolving into ambient melancholy and hip hop beats, while the lockdown era, two-part "Disco4" fully explored collaborative songwriting with peers from across metal, rap, electronic, and indie rock. This long and willfully unconventional career arc has coalesced in "Rat Wars". They are, at last, a band that is comfortable with their own uncomfortableness.

"Rat Wars" track listing:

01. Demigods

02. Future Of Hell

03. Hateful

04. (Of All Else)

05. Crack Metal

06. Unloved

07. Children Of Sorrow

08. Sicko

09. Ashamed

10. (Of Being Born)

11. DSM-V

12. Don't Try

HEALTH tour dates:

Mar. 02 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Mar. 04 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre

Mar. 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

Mar. 07 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

Mar. 08 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory

Mar. 09 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

Mar. 11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

Mar. 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Mar. 13 - Richmond, VA - The National

Mar. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Mar. 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Mar. 17 - Boston, MA - Royale

Mar. 19 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Mar. 20 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Mar. 23 - Saint Louis, MO - Red Flag

Mar. 25 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Mar. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

Mar. 28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Mar. 29 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

Mar. 30 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Apr. 01 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Apr. 02 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Apr. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Photo credit: Mynxii White