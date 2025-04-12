Hear FILTER Frontman RICHARD PATRICK's 'The Gunslingers Of Redemption' Song From 'Gunslingers' Movie

FILTER leader Richard Patrick wrote a song called "The Gunslingers Of Redemption" and composed all the music for writer-director Brian Skiba's just-released western "Gunslingers". You can now check out the track below.

Starring Nicolas Cage ("The Rock", "Pig", "Longlegs"),Heather Graham ("Boogie Nights", "Suitable Flesh", "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me") and Stephen Dorff ("Blade", "The Gate", "Old Henry"),"Gunslingers" hit theaters and VOD on April 11. Besides Cage, Dorff and Graham, the cast also includes Scarlet Rose Stallone as Bella, Tzi Ma as Lin, Costas Mandylor as Jericho, Cooper Barnes as Levi, Bre Blair as Mary, Mitchell Hoog as Jesse, Jeremy Kent Jackson as Robert Keller, Elisabetta Fantone as Annie, Laurie Love as Thalia, Dan O'Brien as Josh, Brooklen Wilkes as Hope, and more.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows: "Reformed gunslinger Thomas Keller (Dorff) and mad genius Ben (Cage) are guided by spiritual leader Jericho as they strive for vindication. While confronting their violent history, a brutal bar fight and deadly feud reignites between Thomas, Ben and the notorious Five Points Gang. Now baptized and reborn, Thomas grapples with fresh challenges, testing his newfound peace amidst a town steeped in secrets, violence, and a relentless quest for revenge."

Richard Patrick had previously composed soundtracks for several films, including "Dark Crimes" (2016) and "Last Rampage" (2017). He also contributed to the soundtrack for "The Last Rampage" with his brother, Robert Patrick. In addition, he has composed music for TV series like "Comedy Kitchen".

FILTER's latest album, "The Algorithm", came out in August 2023 via Golden Robot Records.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler