HEART Announces Early 2025 'Royal Flush' North American Tour

September 9, 2024

HEART has revealed the rescheduled dates for its North American tour.

The announcement comes two months after HEART postponed the remaining dates of its 2024 North American tour in order for singer Ann Wilson to undergo cancer treatments.

The rescheduled "Royal Flush" will now kick off on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada and wrap up on April 5 in Québec City, Canada,

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

"We are so so excited to resume this tour," commented guitarist Nancy Wilson. "We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…"

HEART's 2025 tour dates:

Feb. 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Mar. 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Mar. 04 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Mar. 06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Mar. 08 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Mar. 09 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
Mar. 11 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Mar. 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
Mar. 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Mar. 20 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Mar. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Mar. 24 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Mar. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Mar. 28 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena
Mar. 29 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
Mar. 31 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Apr. 04 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Apr. 05 - Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 2024 leg of "Royal Flush" featured CHEAP TRICK as support on most of the North American leg. HEART was also scheduled to join DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY for summer stadium shows in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

Since HEART's formation in the early 1970s, the band has sold 35 million albums, including seven that made the Top 10, and notched 20 Top 40 singles. The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

Photo by Criss Cain

Royal Flush Tour On Sale Now

We can’t wait to resume the Royal Flush Tour in 2025! We hope to see all of you good people there! Tickets on sale now at heart-music.com

Posted by Heart on Monday, September 9, 2024

