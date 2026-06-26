HEART's ANN WILSON And TRIPSITTER Announce New Album 'Consecrated Ground'

Rock icon Ann Wilson and acclaimed psych-rock outfit TRIPSITTER have announced their new album, "Consecrated Ground", arriving August 14. Alongside the announcement, the group has released the album's lead single, "I Will Not Be Coming Back", available now on all streaming platforms.

A fearless collection of songs that blends heavy rock, psychedelia, blues, and raw emotional storytelling, "Consecrated Ground" finds Wilson continuing to push her artistry into bold new territory. The album showcases the unmistakable voice that helped define generations of rock music partnered with longtime collaborators TRIPSITTER, whose expansive musicianship provides the perfect backdrop for Wilson's latest evolution.

The announcement arrives amid a landmark period of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legend's storied career. Earlier this year, she returned to the stage with HEART's acclaimed "Royal Flush" tour following her successful recovery from cancer, reaffirming her status as one of rock's most powerful and enduring performers. Beyond the stage, Wilson recently launched her widely praised podcast "After Dinner Thinks", featuring candid conversations with artists and cultural figures including Chappell Roan, Lucy Dacus, Billy Bob Thornton and more. She is also the subject of the forthcoming documentary "In My Voice", an intimate look at her life, artistry, and resilience.

As the lead singer and songwriter of HEART, Wilson helped shape the landscape of rock music with timeless classics including "Barracuda", "Crazy On You", "Magic Man", "Alone" and "These Dreams". HEART has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, earned numerous chart-topping hits, and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in rock history, Wilson's influence spans generations of artists and fans alike.

The album's first single, "I Will Not Be Coming Back", serves as a powerful introduction to the world of "Consecrated Ground". Driven by Wilson's commanding vocals and TRIPSITTER's dynamic instrumentation, the track captures themes of liberation, transformation, and unwavering self-determination. It is a bold statement from an artist who has never stopped evolving.

With "Consecrated Ground", Wilson once again demonstrates why she remains one of music's most compelling creative forces. More than five decades into her career, she continues to embrace new collaborators, new sounds, and new challenges, proving that artistic reinvention remains central to everything she does.

"Consecrated Ground" track listing:

01. I Will Not Be Coming Back

02. Bone Pain

03. Me And Comanche

04. Hard Fought

05. Ruby Rosé (Lady Of The Night)

06. Hot Foot

07. Dissonance

08. Renaissance Kids

09. Reverse Chaos

ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER North American tour dates:

Sep. 11 - The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

Sep. 13 - Orange Park, FL @ Thrasher-Horne Center

Sep. 15 - Conway, AR @ Reynolds Performance Hall

Sep. 17 - Lawton, OK @ Apache Casino Hotel

Sep. 19 - Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

Sep. 22 - Bowling Green, KY @ Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center

Sep. 24 - Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center

Sep. 26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Alabama Theatre

Sep. 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Paramount Theater

Sep. 30 - Warren, PA @ Struthers Library Theatre

Oct. 02 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Oct. 04 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

Oct. 06 - Burlington, VT @ The Flynn

Oct. 07 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Oct. 09 - Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

Press photo courtesy of High Rise PR