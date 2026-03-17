HEART's ANN WILSON Announces North American Screening And Q&A Tour For Feature-Length Documentary 'In My Voice'

Rock icon Ann Wilson, singer-songwriter and founder of HEART, has announced a special 10-city North American screening tour accompanying her forthcoming authorized feature documentary "In My Voice".

Each evening will feature a high-definition screening of the documentary followed by a live question-and-answer session with Ann Wilson and director Barbara Hall, offering audiences a rare opportunity to hear firsthand stories from one of rock's most powerful and enduring voices. Attendees will also have access to exclusive merchandise available only at the screenings.

Told in Ann's own words, "In My Voice" traces her extraordinary 75-year journey, from a nomadic childhood to the stages of the world's biggest arenas, and into a bold new creative chapter. Drawing from an extensive personal archive of home movies, photographs, journals, and never-before-seen footage, the film reveals the deeply personal experiences that shaped Wilson's artistry and helped lay the foundation for the rise of HEART. The documentary also features commentary from family members, bandmates, fellow artists, and industry figures who witnessed her singular path.

"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I've always wanted to tell it," says Ann Wilson. "It's about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who've been part of it all along."

The documentary is directed by Barbara Hall, a Prime-Time Emmy-nominated producer and director known for her work on immersive music and cultural documentaries. With more than 25 years of experience developing and directing original programming, Hall has built a reputation for uncovering powerful human stories. She is a member of the Producers Guild Of America, the Guild Of Music Supervisors and the Documentary Producers Alliance, and was honored with the 2025 Women In Film/Nashville Alice Award Trailblazer Award.

"What an honor to tell the story of one of our greatest rock music voices of all time," says Hall. "Her voice notwithstanding, her story exceeds a scriptwriter's imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring."

By interweaving past and present, "In My Voice" explores Wilson's life against the backdrop of a changing America, from the Vietnam War era and the rise of MTV to the enduring cultural power of rock and roll. The film reveals not only how Ann Wilson shaped the sound of a generation, but how her voice continues to evolve decades later.

"In My Voice" promises to be a landmark documentary that brings Ann Wilson's singular journey to the screen with honesty, power, and, of course, heart.

"In My Voice" documentary tour dates:

May 11 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

May 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

May 17 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

May 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

May 20 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

May 27 - New York, NY - City Winery

May 29 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Events Center

May 30 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

June 01 - Boston, MA - City Winery

In July 2024, Ann announced HEART was canceling its tour so that she could undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. In September 2024, Ann returned to her social media channels to share the news that her chemotherapy treatments were complete, and she was ready to tour in 2025.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of rock and roll, Ann is a true icon, known far and wide as lead singer and songwriter of the groundbreaking rock band HEART. Led by Wilson's extraordinary vocal power, HEART has thrilled audiences for five decades, earning sales of more than 35 million and well-deserved induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Indeed, as lead singer of the first female-fronted superstar hard rock band, Wilson blazed a trail for generations of women to come, while her songs — including "Barracuda", "Crazy On You", "Straight O" and "Magic Man", to name but a few — have become part of the very fabric of popular culture.

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the '70s and '80s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.

Press photo credit: Criss Cain