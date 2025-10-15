HEAVY MUSIC COLLECTIVE Launches To Help Songwriters Collect And Recover Streaming Publishing Royalties

The Heavy Music Collective (HMC) has officially launched, co-founded by Ben Koller (CONVERGE, KILLER BE KILLED, MUTOID MAN) and Jeff Price (founder and former CEO of TuneCore Audiam and founder and current CEO of Word Collections). The new initiative's mission is to ensure heavy music songwriters finally receive the streaming royalties they've rightfully earned.

A subsidiary of Word Collections, the leading global publishing administration company founded by Price, the Heavy Music Collective focuses specifically on recovering unpaid digital publishing royalties via direct agreements from platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and other global streaming services.

Often referred to as "black box money," these unclaimed royalites are given away to the major music companies and others if not identified and claimed. The Heavy Music Collective, in conjunction with Word Collections, tracks down and recovers these royalties before they are taken via direct relationships with services like Apple, Amazon, Spotify and with the MLC in the U.S.

"I felt like I was doing everything right — working with major collection organizations like ASCAP, SoundExchange, Kobalt and others — but I still had a feeling that I was missing some pieces of the puzzle. I assumed that between all of these agencies and my record labels, I was collecting all the money owed to me. I was wrong," said Koller. "What I've come to learn is that the system, particularly when it comes to digital songwriter and mechanical royalties, is confusing at best and corrupt at worst. Thanks to Jeff Price, and my other business partners at the Heavy Music Collective, I finally have a clear, transparent view of where my royalties are generated and how to collect them properly. This experience has put me on a mission. I'm now dedicating myself to educating others so they don't have to learn the hard way like I did. We all deserve to be fairly compensated for the art that we create, not lied to and robbed."

In addition to royalty recovery and collection of newly earned royalties, the Heavy Music Collective serves as an educational and advocacy hub for songwriters. HMC produces resources to help musicians better understand how digital songwriter and mechanical royalties work, how to protect their copyrights, and how to navigate a system that is often intentionally opaque. By combining action and education, HMC aims not only to recover lost and new income into songwriter's pockets but also to empower artists with the knowledge to protect their rights going forward.

The Heavy Music Collective leverages the infrastructure and expertise of Word Collections, which already represents artists including METALLICA, GRETA VAN FLEET, THE OFFSPRING, BARONESS, CONVERGE, HEALTH, Yngwie Malmsteen and others. With the launch of HMC, Koller and Price are doubling down on their shared commitment to protect original music and fight for fair compensation across the global heavy music community.

The Heavy Music Collective (HMC) is a new initiative from Koller and Price's Word Collections dedicated to helping songwriters in heavy music collect and recover unpaid digital publishing royalties. HMC also provides education and advocacy to ensure songwriters understand their rights and the value of their work. By auditing rights databases, identifying uncollected royalties and cutting through industry red tape, HMC ensures that artists get paid for every stream of their songs.

For more information, visit www.heavymusiccollective.com.