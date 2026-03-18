HELLOWEEN's ANDI DERIS Says Now Would Be 'A Good Time For Part Four' Of 'Keeper Of The Seven Keys' Album Saga

In a new interview with Metal Remains, HELLOWEEN singer Andi Deris talked about the possibility of a new chapter in the "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" saga, following the release of the two original albums, 1987's "Keeper Of The Seven Keys: Part I" and 1988's "Keeper Of The Seven Keys: Part II", as well as 2005's "Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy", which was intended as a sequel to the originals. Asked if the "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" story is "truly finished" or if there "could still be more keys left for the keepers to keep in the future", Andi responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, there's definitely some keys left, but you have to see that the 'Keeper Of The Seven Keys' is very much depending on the political situation. If I would have to write a song or an album now, I would definitely [draw inspiration from] the political [situation that we have now]. We have a lot of bullshit going on. So, yeah, it would be the right time now. Unfortunately — or fortunately — we already have [a new] album out. But take 'The Legacy' — 'The Legacy' was, actually, [lyrically inspired by] the Iraq War… 'The Legacy' was a political album. And [the song] 'The King For A 1000 Years' is the main leader of that political thing we wanted to say. Certainly you never hear any words or names, but it's all in the 'keeper' world. When you read through the lyrics, it's pretty much clear to everybody what the whole song is about, without naming certain people. Yeah, it was very important for us back in the day."

Andi added: "We have that luxury that everything that goes down in the real world, we can actually pack it into a fantasy world without being fingerpointing with names. You don't have to say it, but it's still in there. Everybody who reads it knows what's going on."

After one of the interviewers noted that now would be a "good time" for a fourth album in the "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" saga, Andi concurred. "It would be a good time for part four," he said. "That's true."

HELLOWEEN's latest album, "Giants & Monsters", came out last August via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The follow-up to HELLOWEEN's self-titled 2021 record was mixed at the legendary Wisseloord Studios (IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DEF LEPPARD) in Hilversum, Netherlands.

"Giants & Monsters" pushed the boundaries of HELLOWEEN's sound, thanks to the instincts of producers Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, as well as the band's relentless pursuit of excellence. Per example, drummer Dani Löble recorded all tracks using three different drum kits to capture the perfect vibe for each song, a testament to their attention to detail and love of experimentation.

Upon its release in June 2021, "Helloween" landed in the Top 10 in more than 10 countries, including Germany, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria. The cover artwork for the LP was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Helloween" saw the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analog and Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

HELLOWEEN released a live album, "Live At Budokan", on December 13, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The colossal effort immortalized HELLOWEEN's September 16, 2023 performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan.