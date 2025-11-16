HENRY ROLLINS: DONALD TRUMP Is An 'Incredibly Inarticulate' Guy Who Doesn't Understand The 'Power Of The Office'

In a new interview with Independent Americans With Paul Rieckhoff, punk rock icon Henry Rollins weighed in on what some people believe is U.S. president Donald Trump's simplistic view of the world as it pertains to international relations and U.S. military power. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think Donald Trump — I saw this early in his first administration — he didn't understand the incredible power of the office. The president of the United States is arguably the most powerful person in the world, the commander in chief in charge of the most lethal, well-equipped, technologically intense military force. We can blow up the entire universe, and the person who has control of that must be — my opinion, again — a three-dimensional chess player. It's not checkers, it's not tic-tac-toe. Ultimately, you are sending young men and women somewhere where they might not come back alive or they might not come back completely intact as they left. And before you do that, you'd better have a whole lot of meetings with a whole lot of experts and liaise with Congress and talk to a whole bunch of people before you send one person that risks a skinned elbow, much less a catastrophic injury. And this president, in my opinion, doesn't get that."

Rollins continued: "[Trump] digs his power, it seems to me, but he doesn't understand that when he says something, he can affect the stock market. He can change the course of rivers, and if it were me, I would be wielding that power with an unbelievable amount of caution with some people advising me. Like, 'I can't find Venezuela on a map. Bring in the Venezuela expert,' where you had some presidents who could tell you, 'Here's the last five presidents that country had. Here's what the Tet Offensive was.' I mean, we've had some really smart presidents in times of war and in times of peace, and we don't have one now. And I'm not trying to get beaten up by some Trump fan, but you have to admit this guy is incredibly inarticulate and he broad brushes topics that should be painted with a one-camel-hair brush. Some of this stuff is really tricky and really delicate."

Back in 2015, Rollins threw his support behind Bernie Sanders in the race for the presidency, while taking a pot-shot at Trump, whom he called "a bored rich guy".

"I'm not a Trump fan at all, but he will say what's on his mind. Like, 'No more Muslims!'" Rollins told the Daily Beast at the time. "You just said that. And, of course, in this country, a lot of people agree. Trump, one day he held up his cellphone and said, 'Here's Lindsey Graham's number!' I could not not laugh. That was funny. He would be a disastrous president, but at the same time I don't think he wants to be president. I think he's a bored rich guy just being crass."

In 2019, during Trump's first term, Rollins told the Daily Beast that he believed the Trump presidency would speed up the end of bigotry. He explained: "Some people in this country have been thirsting for a corny, pseudo-populist like Reagan since those days, and now they've got it. He's president now. And I think it's very likely he'll get a second term. And so what does it do, or what's the rendering, artistically? I think it's going to blow up in their faces. Because what's happening now is young people are saying, 'Oh, part of my job today, besides being a gorgeous 17-year-old young person, is to not hate gay people, is to not be racist, is to not call someone a 'f**' or anyone a 'bitch.' I'm not going to be a misogynist like my weird uncle who spouts off at Thanksgiving dinner. Like, that's one of my jobs, is to not repeat this.' And so I think a lot of that American bigotry — you know, 'What? Your grandfather's a funny guy!' — that's coming to an end. And I think what Trump and these guys don't realize, is that they are hastening their demise. And, literally, their demographic is dying.

"My neighborhood used to be a post-World War II, Russian, German, Jewish population," he continued. "But the young, Supreme crowd is coming in. You drive down the block now, and where it used to be four-foot two-inch-tall people who'd survived the war, and now it's a bunch of graceful, gazelle-like young people with $900 shoes. It's a different time, and what I think you're going to see is not necessarily rock against Reagan, or get-out-the-vote concerts, as much as you're going to see 'our prom queen this year is my friend Cedric and he got a unanimous vote and the teachers are so pissed.' That's what's going to happen. I think there's going to be a huge rejection of this really antiquated bigotry. And so I think what you're seeing right now is the old guard kicking and screaming as it's dying off."

Just days before Trump was elected U.S. president in 2016, Rollins told Columbus Monthly about the billionaire real estate mogul: "He's just enjoying the attention. Never once did I think he had a real interest in running the country. I think he takes advantage of the anger of his followers. It's the only way he could get away with speeches that bad. I have watched him multiple times and am amazed that such a ramble gets that much approval."

Nearly a decade ago, Rollins told BBC's television progam "HARDtalk" about Trump's continued success in the polls: "It speaks of an America, of a systematic dumbing down of a people, who do not question, who are not scientifically inclined, who do not travel; they don't have a passport. They won't go to India and see how a vastly different culture does its thing. And they want their information on bumper-sticker-sized bits of information. And I'm not putting these people down."

He continued: "Why do they need little bits of news? 'Cause they're working two jobs. They're getting up at 4:30, feeding the kids, going to the cubicle in the car that they hope doesn't break down. And when someone says, 'We're gonna build a wall. And no more of those damn Muslims.' Someone goes, 'Well, yeah.' And it's an easy way to move people to your side with tough talk when economic times are bad. Historically, that's how you can convince some people to do some unspeakable things, if you look at the last hundred and fifty years of world history."

Actor, poet, author, radio host and former BLACK FLAG frontman, Rollins has also made a name for himself as a spoken-word artist. More than two decades years ago, he decided to quit making music altogether, because the industry was making him miserable. Since then, he has dedicated his time to a variety of projects, including releasing books, reissuing obscure punk records, hosting a podcast and making funny Instagram videos.