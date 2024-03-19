HIGH ON FIRE Announces May 2024 U.S. Tour

HIGH ON FIRE has announced U.S. headlining tour dates in support of the band's upcoming album, "Cometh The Storm". The spring trek will launch on May 4 in Orlando, Florida and feature support from Venezuelan post-rock outfit ZETA and Massachusetts crossover crew HIGH COMMAND.

HIGH ON FIRE comments: "HIGH ON FIRE legion! We are stoked to take the stage in a city near you as we bring 'Cometh The Storm' to life. Looking forward to a triumphant run of shows and reuniting with friends. See you soon!"

Tour dates:

May 04 - Orlando, FL - Conduit

May 05 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

May 07 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 1819

May 08 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

May 10 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

May 11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

May 12 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

May 13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

May 15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

May 16 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

May 17 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

May 18 - Chicago, IL - 3 Floyd's Brewing (Dark Lord Day feat. HIGH ON FIRE, ABBATH, FUGITIVE, 1349, SPIRITWORLD)

"Cometh The Storm" will be released on April 19 via MNRK Heavy. The Grammy Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recorded the LP at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts with producer Kurt Ballou. The 11-song effort — the band's ninth studio album — marks the release of the first new HIGH ON FIRE music since 2018's "Electric Messiah" and the first to feature drummer Coady Willis (BIG BUSINESS, MURDER CITY DEVILS),alongside bassist Jeff Matz and guitarist/vocalist Matt Pike.

"Cometh The Storm" is advanced by the lead track "Burning Down" and a haunting, fever dream video, directed by Lars Kristoffer Hormander. Check it out below.

"'Burning Down' kicks off with a classic Pike riff," says Jeff Matz. "I think this song harkens back to the early HIGH ON FIRE sound, but infused with fresh, new elements. It has a killer groove that you can really sink into. The body of the song took shape in our PNW rehearsal space, and we came up with the bridge/solo section and finalized the arrangement while we were at GodCity. Kurt Ballou's input as a producer was also hugely helpful. His keen ears and fresh perspective were invaluable in making this album."

"I think this band's always had a really good drive," states Pike. "It's a different entity. It's its own thing. Which, I think, makes all of us very proud to be a part of it. It's not an average band."

"Being a fan of each other's bands for a long time, it feels like all bets are off and anything goes which is a liberating feeling," shares Willis. "That feeling of making something out of all of these imperfect parts and it becomes this magical, weird, new idea that none of us ever anticipated. Against all odds. That's the joy of it."

"It's interesting, whenever there's a lineup change in a band," offers Ballou. "It can take a little while to rebuild. But it's also an opportunity to reinvigorate the band and I think that's what's happened here."

"Cometh The Storm" track listing:

01. Lambsbread

02. Burning Down

03. Trismegistus

04. Cometh The Storm

05. Karanlık Yol

06. Sol's Golden Curse

07. The Beating

08. Tough Guy

09. Lightning Beard

10. Hunting Shadows

11. Darker Fleece

Universally recognized as one of the most potent acts in music today, HIGH ON FIRE creates dynamic metal that merges primal fury and aggression, hesher bombast and hall of fame heaviness. Described as "a supersonic exercise in conquest by volume," HIGH ON FIRE has rewritten the hard rock rule book since its formation in 1998, forging a style and sound that is both critically celebrated and unique. The group features vocalist and cult guitar hero Matt Pike (also a founding member of the famed underground band SLEEP) singular bassist Jeff Matz and powerhouse drummer Coady Willis.

HIGH ON FIRE's most recent studio album, "Electric Messiah", was released on October 9, 2018, and won a Grammy for "Best Metal Performance", placing HIGH ON FIRE among the ranks of groups such as BLACK SABBATH, MOTÖRHEAD and METALLICA as winners of the prestigious award, presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry.

Photo credit: James Rexroad