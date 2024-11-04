HINDER's MARSHAL DUTTON Still Prefers Putting Out Full-Length Albums Over Focusing On Singles

In a new interview Terrie Carr of WDHA-FM 105.5 FM, the rock music station licensed to Dover and Morristown, New Jersey, HINDER lead vocalist Marshal Dutton was asked if he and his bandmates still like putting out full-length albums or if they are starting to think about maybe focusing on singles going forward. said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm kind of more of an album guy, I think, because I just come from that era. I grew up listening to cassette tapes and CDs and having the album. That was really special to me. And I listened to [full] records. When I was growing up, I couldn't just go get a new record every other week or a new single — you didn't have access to [unlimited] music — so you had to listen to records front to back. And I feel like that's a way that forces you to really get to know a band and all the kind of ins and outs. But that being said, we don't really write concepts for records. We're a song band — we just write songs — and so a record is ultimately just a collection of songs. So I guess in this day and age it doesn't really matter whether or not you release 'em one at a time or you release 'em as a package. I kind of think there's still a whole lot of people that that love to get an album, but there's still a part of me that worries about the fact that everyone's attention span is so quick these days that they don't have the patience for a record. So, in doing that, you end up kind of wasting a lot of songs, as opposed to giving it a chance to be in its own limelight for a small period of time. So, I don't know. I can pick it or pull it."

This past September, HINDER released the official music video for its latest single, "Live Without It", a soulful showstopper about letting go and moving on.

HINDER's story begins in 2001, when Cody Hanson (drums),Joe "Blower" Garvey (lead guitar) and Mike Rodden (bass) met and activated their musical chemistry. The 2005 hit "Lips Of An Angel" from the band's debut album "Extreme Behavior", since certified three times platinum, topped the charts and remains a radio mainstay. Powerful lead vocalist Marshal Dutton joined them in 2015. Throughout their discography, HINDER has embodied an ethos of defiance and tenacity through gutsy lyrics, rousing melodies, and soaring choruses. Each album in their musical journey has reflected a progression, from the grittier early days of "Take It To The Limit" to the more introspective and exploratory energy of their most recent album, 2017's "The Reign".

In 2013, original HINDER singer Austin Winkler parted ways with the band following a long battle with substance abuse.

HINDER started 2024 strong with a series of sold-out shows and live performances with CREED, THREE DOORS DOWN and DAUGHTRY. and a loyal global fanbase.

HINDER's most recent album, 2017's "The Reign", was the band's second with Dutton.

Photo credit: Dylan Johnson