HOLE To Reissue 'Pretty On The Inside', 'Live Through This' And 'Celebrity Skin' Albums On Vinyl

Multi-Grammy Award-nominated iconic rock band HOLE has announced new physical reissues of its influential first three albums — "Pretty On The Inside", "Live Through This" and "Celebrity Skin" — out September 18, 2026 via UMe. These records will be available in multiple configurations, including 1LP black vinyl, 1LP exclusive color vinyl, 1LP zoetrope vinyl, CD and more.

HOLE's seminal debut "Pretty On The Inside" returns in multiple formats, including a limited 35th-anniversary-edition 2LP "Starbelly Splatter" vinyl available exclusively D2C, featuring new gatefold artwork, a lithograph of a rare band photo, and a newly remastered 12-inch vinyl of the original "Teenage Whore" single complete with bonus tracks "Burn Black" and "Drown Soda". Additional formats include a newly remastered 1LP 180g black vinyl and 1CD. Previously unavailable on streaming platforms, the bonus tracks make their DSP debut alongside the release.

"Live Through This" returns newly mastered for vinyl, available as a 1LP 180g black vinyl with the original booklet or a 1LP zoetrope vinyl featuring animated loops drawn from the album's original music videos alongside previously unseen footage from the video shoots with the original booklet. "Celebrity Skin" is also newly mastered for vinyl, available as a 1LP 180g black vinyl and 1LP zoetrope vinyl with animated loops from the album's iconic music videos.

In addition, exclusive Record Store Day Essential color vinyl editions of all three albums will be available at independent retail on October 23, 2026.

For years, fans have demanded the return of HOLE's long out-of-print catalog to vinyl, and the band have answered the call. To create the definitive editions of "Pretty On The Inside", "Live Through This" and "Celebrity Skin", HOLE guitarist and co-founder Eric Erlandson personally spearheaded the curation, overseeing every aspect of the reissue project. "Pretty On The Inside" and the original "Teenage Whore" 12-inch single have been newly remastered, while "Live Through This" and "Celebrity Skin" have been newly mastered for vinyl. Each release also features faithfully reproduced artwork, restored packaging, and sought-after collectible exclusives.

Thirty-five years ago, the world officially met HOLE with the arrival of the band's debut, "Pretty On The Inside", in 1991. The original lineup — Courtney Love, Eric Erlandson, Jill Emery and Caroline Rue — recorded the album at Music Box Studios in Los Angeles with co-producers Don Fleming and Kim Gordon of SONIC YOUTH. To this day, it continues to inspire a cult following, fueled by standout tracks including the title track and "Teenage Whore", which has generated more than 16 million Spotify streams.

Then came the platinum-certified "Live Through This". A game-changing sonic exorcism of rock, punk, noise, and pop, the 1994 landmark remains one of the defining albums of its era. With the late Kristen Pfaff on bass and Patty Schemel on drums, HOLE recorded the album at Triclops Sound in Marietta, Georgia alongside producers Paul Q. Kolderie and Sean Slade.

Highlighted by "Violet", "Doll Parts", "Jennifer's Body" and "Miss World", it has influenced successive generations while continuing to grow in stature. "Live Through This" appears on countless "Best Of" lists, including Rolling Stone's "The 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time", Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Grunge Albums" and NME's "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time". Pitchfork also awarded it a rare perfect 10.0 score. Its influence extends beyond music, inspiring the title of the 2009 cult horror comedy "Jennifer's Body", while Miley Cyrus delivered a celebrated cover of "Doll Parts" on "The Howard Stern Show".

HOLE capped off the decade with "Celebrity Skin" in 1998. Welcoming Melissa Auf Der Maur on bass, the group worked with producer Michael Beinhorn at Conway Recording Studios in Los Angeles. Upon release, the album debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, was later certified platinum, and earned four Grammy Award nominations, including "Best Rock Album", "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group" for "Celebrity Skin", as well as "Best Rock Vocal Performance By A Duo Or Group" for "Malibu".

In a recent retrospective, Pitchfork awarded the album a 9.0 rating, writing, "Though HOLE's sound had expanded, their bite remained razor sharp." Doja Cat has also performed her own rendition of "Celebrity Skin". To date, the album has amassed nearly one billion cumulative streams.

In 2026, HOLE's music remains as incendiary, irresistible, and inimitable as ever. There was never a rock band quite like HOLE, and there never will be another.

Album track listings

"Pretty On The Inside"

LP01 - Side A

1. Teenage Whore

2. Babydoll

3. Garbadge Man

4. Sassy

5. Good Sister / Bad Sister

LP01 - Side B

1. Mrs. Jones

2. Berry

3. Loaded

4. Starbelly

5. Pretty On The Inside

6. Clouds

12" Bonus Single - Side A

1. Teenage Whore

2. Burn Black

12" Bonus Single - Side B

1. Drown Soda

"Live Through This"

Side A

1. Violet

2. Miss World

3. Plump

4. Asking For It

5. Jennifer's Body

6. Doll Parts

Side B

1. Credit In The Straight World

2. Softer, Softest

3. She Walks On Me

4. I Think That I Would Die

5. Gutless

6. Rock Star

"Celebrity Skin"

Side A

1. Celebrity Skin

2. Boys On The Radio

3. Hit So Hard

4. Malibu

5. Reasons To Be Beautiful

6. Dying

Side B

1. Awful

2. Use Once & Destroy

3. Northern Star

4. Heaven Tonight

5. Playing Your Song

6. Petals