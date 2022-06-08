HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Announces 'Hotel Kalifornia' Album

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD will release its eighth studio album, "Hotel Kalifornia", on August 12 via Dove & Grenade Media/BMG. According to a press release, the LP represents "a juxtaposition between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots', highlighting the ongoing homelessness and cost of living crisis that is affecting the band's home state of California." The record features recent singles "Wild In These Streets" and "CHAOS", as well as new release "City Of The Dead".

Not long after the turn of the century, a collective of friends congregated around a common vision bred in the gutters and back alleys of Hollywood, California. Under the influence of everything from gritty Nineties hip-hop to industrial metal (not to mention cheap booze),they climbed out of similar experiences in poverty and hardship and vaulted to the forefront of 21st century rock music on their own terms.

To this day, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD hinges on the bond of five individuals who relay such raw experiences into relatable anthems. However, the platinum-certified quintet — Johnny 3 Tears, J-Dog, Funny Man, Charlie Scene and Danny — tell their story like never before on "Hotel Kalifornia".

"We were in a world of shit," states Johnny 3 Tears. "The opportunities for failure were far more prevalent than the opportunities for success. We were hanging out with gangbangers and drug dealers. The chances of overcoming were very slim. We made something special together because of the heartbreak and heartache that came from all our experiences."

"'Hotel Kalifornia' brings me back to a time when all that mattered was music," adds J-Dog. "The only thing I gave a shit about was going to shows. That was it."

Throughout 2021, the boys recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles with producers Erik Ron (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE),Andrew Migliore (SUECO, PAPA ROACH) and Drew Fulk (Lil Wayne, Lil Peep). Working face to face, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD rekindled the unbridled intensity of their formative material, yet with refinement only possible through years of grinding on the road.

"When you listen to 'Hotel Kalifornia', I hope you see how far we've come," Johnny 3 Tears leaves off. "J-Dog and Charlie Scene are completely different songwriters than they were 15 years ago. I'm so impressed by everyone in the band. The only thing we give a fuck about is the audience and trying to get better on each record."

"After all of these years, people on the outside really have a hard time believing we're still best friends," J-Dog adds. "We've stayed this close even with all of the shit we've been through. Usually bands break up friendships, but we're best friends — and we always will be."

"Hotel Kalifornia" track listing:

01. CHAOS

02. World War Me

03. Ruin My Life

04. Hourglass

05. Go To War

06. Alone At The Top

07. Wild In These Streets

08. Dangerous

09. Lion Eyes

10. Trap God

11. Happy When I Die

12. Reclaim

13. City Of The Dead

14. Alright

In addition to the new album, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD recently announced the "Rockzilla" U.S. tour with PAPA ROACH, FALLING IN REVERSE and BAD WOLVES.