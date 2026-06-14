HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD To Release New Album In Early 2027

In a new interview with Rock Sound's James Wilson-Taylor conducted at this weekend's Download festival at Donington Park in Castle Donington, United Kingdom, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's Johnny 3 Tears was asked if there are plans for him and his bandmates to release more new music. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. We'll put a new record out at the beginning of next year, it looks like. So we're probably not gonna drop any songs till then, or maybe another song. But none of the songs we put out [in recent months] will be on the record. Those are all just releases, standalone songs."

After Wilson-Taylor noted that "rock finally caught up to what hip-hop and pop have been doing" by releasing more standalone singles and not focusing on full-length albums, Johnny 3 Tears concurred. "[Rock artists have been] collabing a lot, a lot of bands doing stuff together," he said. "Hip-hop's been doing it since the '80s. And the thing is now it's, like, for a long time you had to wait two years to put out material, till the record ran its course. Now we'll just put out songs. We'll never play it. It's like, dude, we wrote it. Why not?"

Last month, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD released a brand new single "Feels Like Home", out now via Sumerian Records. The track finds the multi-platinum rap-rock powerhouse turning pain into belonging, delivering a bruised, melodic anthem for anyone who has grown too familiar with the weight they have been carrying.

The release arrives alongside the announcement that HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD will co-headline the return of the "Taste Of Chaos" tour this fall with IN THIS MOMENT and special guests I SEE STARS, VANA and MELROSE AVENUE.

"Feels Like Home" followed the band's recent run of single releases since signing with Sumerian Records, including "Hollywood Forever", "SAVIOR", "1x1" and "All My Friends" featuring Jeris Johnson. Together, the tracks have marked a renewed chapter for HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, one that has reintroduced their iconic masks, sharpened the emotional and sonic extremes of their creative identity, and carried the band into one of the most successful stretches of their career.

"Hollywood Forever", the band's October 2024 Sumerian Records debut, set the tone for this era, cracking 20.3 million cross-platform streams and peaking at No. 18 at Active Rock radio. "SAVIOR" followed in June 2025, pulling the band in a darker, more emotionally exposed direction, before "1x1" arrived in March 2026 with a sample of SLAYER's legendary "Raining Blood" riff and the sound of a band still dominating a genre, almost two decades into their career. Most recently, "All My Friends" featuring Jeris Johnson pushed HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD into a darker, more theatrical lane.

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD continue a major year of live activity across North America and Europe. Following their appearance at Welcome To Rockville last month, the band headed overseas for a full summer run that includes Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Download, Nova Rock, Graspop Metal Meeting, Jera On Air, Vainstream and select headline dates across Germany, Poland, Switzerland and beyond. They will return to North America later this summer for Inkcarceration, Rock Fest, Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS, Rock La Cauze, Rocklahoma and the newly announced return of the "Taste Of Chaos" tour that they will co-headline with IN THIS MOMENT.

The "Taste Of Chaos" 2026 tour will begin on September 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina and will hit a further 21 cities across the U.S. before culminating in Anaheim, California on October 26.

Since the release of their RIAA-platinum-certified 2008 debut "Swan Songs", HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's distinctive and infectious music has incited a global cult audience, sold out shows across continents, and earned praise from Consequence Of Sound, Billboard, Revolver and more. With over 3.2 billion cross-platform streams, over 1 billion YouTube views, and 4.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, they remain one of modern rock's most influential and enduring forces. Now signed to Sumerian Records, they continue to push boundaries and reshape alternative culture.