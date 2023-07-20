HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD To Team Up With TECH N9NE For 'Hollywood & N9ne Tour' This Fall

Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all time Tech N9ne has joined forces with platinum-certified 21st century rock luminaries HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD to co-headline the "Hollywood & N9ne Tour" across North America this fall. It stands out as the first full jaunt by these two genre-busting outlier forces, yet it continues a collaboration that began with the fan favorite "Idol" in 2020. Buzzing rap phenomenon King Iso serves as the special guest, with other surprise acts to be revealed soon. "Hollywood & N9ne" launches October 16 and visits major markets coast to coast. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

About the tour, Tech comments, "I'M SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS UPCOMING FALL TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD AND KING ISO! A TIME TO KILL INDEED!"

"We've been fans of Tech N9ne since way back when," says HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD's Charlie Scene.

Thus far, "Idol" has posted up a staggering 24 million Spotify streams, illuminating the excitement around their clash of talents. The band's Johnny Three Tears adds, "Collaborating with Tech in 2020 was an unreal experience, we know touring with him will be fucking awesome."

Fresh off their European summer festival tour, which featured massive performances at major festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, the genre-bending quintet HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD are gearing up to hit the road. HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD will tour in continued support of their eighth studio album, "Hotel Kalifornia". The group recently released a deluxe version of the album that contains six new tracks, including "Evil" and "House Of Mirrors", which features multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

"Hollywood & N9ne Tour" dates:

Oct. 16 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Oct. 17 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

Oct. 18 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Oct. 19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Oct. 21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Oct. 23 - Grand Junction, CO - Grand Junction Convention Center

Oct. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 26 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 28 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Oct. 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

Nov. 01 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Nov. 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 04 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov. 05 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

Nov. 06 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Nov. 08 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Nov. 09 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 10 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Nov. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov. 12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Nov. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

Nov. 15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 17 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Nov. 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live

Nov. 19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Not long after the turn of the century, a collective of friends congregated around a common vision bred in the gutters and back alleys of Hollywood, California. Under the influence of everything from gritty Nineties hip-hop to industrial metal (not to mention cheap booze),they climbed out of similar experiences in poverty and hardship and vaulted to the forefront of 21st century rock music on their own terms.

To this day, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD hinges on the bond of five individuals who relay such raw experiences into relatable anthems. However, the platinum-certified quintet — Johnny 3 Tears, J-Dog, Funny Man, Charlie Scene and Danny — tell their story like never before on their recently released eighth full-length album, "Hotel Kalifornia" (Dove & Grenade Media/BMG).

"'Hotel Kalifornia' brings me back to a time when all that mattered was music," adds J-Dog. "The only thing I gave a shit about was going to shows. That was it."

Throughout 2021, the boys recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles with producers Erik Ron (I PREVAIL, GODSMACK),Andrew Migliore (SUECO, ZERO 9:36, PAPA ROACH) and Drew Fulk (ICE NINE KILLS, Lil Wayne, Lil Peep). Working face to face, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD rekindled the unbridled intensity of their formative material, yet with refinement only possible through years of grinding on the road.

"When you listen to 'Hotel Kalifornia', I hope you see how far we've come," Johnny 3 Tears leaves off. "J-Dog and Charlie Scene are completely different songwriters than they were 15 years ago. I'm so impressed by everyone in the band. The only thing we give a fuck about is the audience and trying to get better on each record."

"After all of these years, people on the outside really have a hard time believing we're still best friends," J-Dog adds. "We've stayed this close even with all of the shit we've been through. Usually, bands break up friendships, but we're best friends—and we always will be."

Photo credit: Paige Margulies