I AM MORBID To Replace MORBID ANGEL On 'Devastation On The Nation' U.S. Tour

Florida death metal veterans MORBID ANGEL have pulled out of the previously announced seventh annual "Devastation On The Nation" U.S. tour presented by "Vox&Hops" metal podcast. They will be replaced on the bill by I AM MORBID, the band featuring former MORBID ANGEL members David Vincent (bass, vocals) and Pedro "Pete" Sandoval (drums),along with guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO). Support on the trek will come from New York death metal legends SUFFOCATION along with UADA, MORTIFERUM, FULCI and KNOLL.

Earlier today (Friday, November 1),the "Devastation On The Nation" tour organizers released the following statement: "The highly anticipated Devastation On The Nation Tour presented by @voxandhops kicks off in less than three weeks, and we've got an important update to share!

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, MORBID ANGEL will no longer be joining us on this tour. Stepping up to take the headlining spot is none other than @iammorbidband! Fronted by David Vincent, the original MORBID ANGEL vocalist and bassist, the band includes MORBID ANGEL's original and legendary drummer Pete Sandoval, and guitarists Bill Hudson (DORO, NORTHTALE) and Richie Brown (TERRORIZER, ex-TRIVIUM).

"Get ready to be blown away as I AM MORBID delivers an unforgettable set, performing classic tracks from the Vincent & Sandoval era, including fan favorites from 'Altars Of Madness', 'Blessed Are The Sick', 'Covenant' and 'Domination'.

"Don't miss out on this epic tour—tickets are selling fast for all 25 shows, so grab yours now and prepare for a night of relentless metal madness!"

Vincent said: "A U.S. tour for I AM MORBID is long overdue. We are looking forward to bringing the old-school MORBID legacy to our friends across the nation!"

In October 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent told Invisible Oranges in a December 2013 interview that Pete had "found Jesus," which meant that Sandoval and MORBID ANGEL were no longer "compatible."

Prior to joining I AM MORBID, Sandoval had spent a few years recording and touring with TERRORIZER, whose latest studio album, "Caustic Attack", was released in October 2018 via The End Records.

Vincent left MORBID ANGEL in 2015. He has since been replaced by a returning Steve Tucker, who previously handled bass and vocals on MORBID ANGEL's "Formulas Fatal To The Flesh", "Gateways To Annihilation" and "Heretic" LPs.