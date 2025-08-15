I PREVAIL Releases New Single 'Annihilate Me'

Two-time Grammy-nominated rock band I PREVAIL has released a new single, "Annihilate Me". This is the fourth track to be made available off I PREVAIL's upcoming album, "Violent Nature", set for release September 19 via Fearless Records. An accompanying lyric video for the song can be viewed below.

With a slow-burn intensity that erupts into a cathartic chorus, "Annihilate Me" showcases I PREVAIL at their most emotionally raw and sonically powerful. The track builds with haunting precision before unleashing a hard-hitting, anthemic release that fans of heavy music will feel in their bones. With emotional depth and explosive energy, this isn't just another rock song; it's a purge.

I PREVAIL frontman Eric Vanlerberghe shared his thoughts on the new track: "'Annihilate Me' feels like one of the most I PREVAIL songs on the album. It's about opening yourself up over and over again only to keep getting cut down, but regardless of how many times you've been pushed down, you're going to push yourself further — even if that means your own annihilation."

Previous singles off the record include the vulnerable track "Rain", the steadfast anthem "Into Hell" and I PREVAIL's heaviest song to date, "Violent Nature". These singles mark a major turning point for the band as they usher in a new chapter, with Vanlerberghe as the only lead singer tackling both clean and unclean vocals.

The entire record was produced by the band's bass player Jon Eberhard, and it boasts a total of ten hard-hitting tracks.

"Violent Nature" track listing:

01. Synthetic Soul

02. NWO

03. Pray

04. Annihilate Me

05. Violent Nature

06. Rain

07. Into Hell

08. Crimson & Clover

09. God

10. Stay Away

In a recent interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Vanlerberghe spoke about I PREVAIL's new music. Eric said: "We're really, really excited to put this stuff out. We had the first single ['Violent Nature'], which is quite heavy. [We put that out first] kind to shake up the fanbase and kind of throw everyone… We love to… If you look back at our track record, the first singles have always been either what we thought was just a big home run or something that was just a little off of center, and this one felt like the perfect one to like jar the fanbase and shake up the metal community that I don't think was prepared to hear something like that from us. And then following up with 'Into Hell', which is a complete left turn off of what we just released. But I think that's just what our band's always done, has had this dichotomy or had this like eclectic sound. We're all fans of heavy stuff to pop stuff to… There's some country songs that slip into my playlist just 'cause they're undeniably well written. So [we're] loving all types of music, and it's awesome to be able to filter that into our sound and to put out records that have… Whatever emotion you're looking for, we've probably got it. If you want something to bang your head through the wall, we have that. Do you need something just to sing along to and feel good? We have a couple of those, and everything in between."

Regarding "Into Hell", Eric said: "The song means a lot to me, and I had a lot of fun writing with the guys. When we were picking the singles off the record, we had a couple in mind and sent it over to the radio team and the label, and it was funny. They all picked this one. And not to say that we weren't stoked for that one; we just didn't think that… We were, like, 'Oh, man. Really? You guys think that's single worthy?' And we were, like, 'All right. We'll trust you.' It's not that it's a song that we disliked or anything. We weren't sure if anyone else was gonna see the vision like we did. And, yeah, we're just really, really excited and stoked that our team backed it as much as we felt it. And, yeah, stoked to finally have this out, man."

Burkheiser had handled the clean vocals in I PREVAIL since the band's formation but was forced to step away from the group's touring activities due to his battle with Eagle's syndrome, a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser's absence, co-vocalist/growler Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in I PREVAIL, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman.

Speaking about his increased vocal role within I PREVAIL, Eric told Meltdown: "I'm singing all over this [upcoming] record now. I've sang a little bit on the past records, parts here and there and harmonies and stuff. But for this time around to go into this and going, all right, well, we're not gonna change our sound dramatically. This is still I PREVAIL. We're gonna have the heavy stuff, but we're also gonna have the hooks that we love to write, the big choruses, trying to aim to write those big choruses. So going into the studio and writing in our little unit we've got, it was — I don't wanna say 'challenging'. It was a big learning curve, but also it was awesome to… When you're doing something creative and putting yourself out there and around other people, the vibe in the room, it means a lot. If you've got someone in there you're a little uncomfortable with, and [you think], 'I don't wanna belt this note and sound bad in front of these people,' but to have my guys, the band just cheering me on and being super supportive and feeling, okay, all right. 'Let's try this melody and sing it.' And, 'Oh, man. That didn't sound good.' And not feeling dumb or feeling bad, but, like, 'Oh, no. Try it again. Try tweaking this.' Or 'You're a little sharp on that. You're good. Just get back in there. You got it.' That was [instrumental in] getting where we're at now with these songs, was just having the confidence to get in there and go, 'All right. No one else is gonna do it. I'm gonna do it. Gotta figure it out.'"

I PREVAIL just completed the "Summer Of Loud" tour alongside BEARTOOTH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and PARKWAY DRIVE as co-headliners. Main support on the trek came from THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE AMITY AFFLICTION and ALPHA WOLF.

I PREVAIL released its latest album, "True Power", in 2022 via Fearless Records. It was followed by a sold out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Last October, I PREVAIL released an expanded edition of "True Power", featuring one new song and three reimagined tracks. The updated version included the new single "Hate This Song", the band's collaborative track with ALL TIME LOW, along with reimagined versions of the album singles "Bad Things", "There's Fear In Letting Go" and "Deep End".

Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma", and "Best Metal Performance" for "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL saw its "Hurricane" single top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020, officially the top song on U.S. rock radio at the time. A number of their singles have since been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and NPR.

I PREVAIL is:

Eric Vanlerberghe - Vocals

Steven Menoian - Guitar

Gabe Helguera - Drums

Dylan Bowman - Guitar

Jon Eberhard - Bass

I PREVAIL will perform at Louder Than Life in Kentucky on September 20 and at When We Were Young on October 18 in Las Vegas.

Photo credit: Reilly Clark