I PREVAIL Releases New Single 'Into Hell'

Michigan rockers I PREVAIL have released a new single, "Into Hell", via Fearless Records. The track arrives alongside a new music video directed by George Gallardo Kattah.

I PREVAIL frontman Eric Vanlerberghe stated about the track: "This song is about loving someone through their lows and struggles. Being there to take their burdens. Loving them through everything because that's what they do for you."

Last month, I PREVAIL released another new single, "Violent Nature", along with a music video directed by Orie McGinness.

Vanlerberghe described "Violent Nature" as "aggressive, fast, and heavy. All packed into two minutes and 10 seconds. Turn it up and put your head through the fucking wall."

In mid-May, I PREVAIL parted ways with vocalist Brian Burkheiser. Burkheiser had handled the clean vocals in I PREVAIL since the band's formation but was forced to step away from the group's touring activities due to his battle with Eagle's syndrome, a condition associated with the elongation of the styloid process or calcification of the stylohyoid ligament, clinically characterized by throat and neck pain, radiating into the ear. In Burkheiser's absence, co-vocalist/growler Vanlerberghe had handled the bulk of the singing in I PREVAIL, with the help of guitarist Dylan Bowman.

I PREVAIL released its latest album, "True Power", in 2022 via Fearless Records. It was followed by a sold out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Last October, I PREVAIL released an expanded edition of "True Power", featuring one new song and three reimagined tracks. The updated version included the new single "Hate This Song", the band's collaborative track with ALL TIME LOW, along with reimagined versions of the album singles "Bad Things", "There's Fear In Letting Go" and "Deep End".

Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma", and "Best Metal Performance" for "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL saw its "Hurricane" single top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020, officially the top song on U.S. rock radio at the time. A number of their singles have since been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and NPR.

I PREVAIL is:

Eric Vanlerberghe - Vocals

Steven Menoian - Guitar

Gabe Helguera - Drums

Dylan Bowman - Guitar

Jon Eberhard - Bass

Photo credit: Reilly Clark