ICE NINE KILLS Announces 'Silver Scream Con London'

Following four hugely successful years in the U.S., ICE NINE KILLS will launch its first horror convention in the United Kingdom with Silver Scream Con London. Taking place at London's Cumberland Hotel in Marble Arch on December 13 and December 14, the two-day event follows ICE NINE KILLS' first-ever U.K. arena headline tour, which ends at OVO Arena Wembley on Friday, December 12.

ICE NINE KILLS frontman Spencer Charnas states: "When we began discussing the international expansion of Silver Scream Con, the U.K. felt like the perfect starting point. London has such a rich horror tradition and has always been wickedly kind to our band. Like an American Werewolf in London, the first-ever Silver Scream Con U.K. is certain to raise some hell!"

Charnas grew up going to horror conventions himself and appears at several of them around the world. He's put that passion and expertise to work alongside Silver Scream Con's top-tier, seasoned convention organizers. Each year, horror and music fans gather to meet celebrity guests from iconic franchises, attend in-depth Q&A panels, participate in unique photo opportunities, and engage in immersive experiences.

Silver Scream Con established itself as one of the top horror conventions in the United States at a rapid pace, outgrowing its first location (near Salem, Massachusetts) in just two years. Last year, Silver Scream Con moved to the more than double in size DCU Center in Worcester.

Now it expands internationally, to cater to ICE NINE KILLS' ever growing, horror hungry international fanbase. A full schedule and list of guests will be revealed in the coming weeks, with "Terrifier" director Damien Leone and actor David Howard Thornton (Art The Clown) already confirmed to appear.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 29.

The convention follows ICE NINE KILLS' monstrous headline European "A Work Of Art" tour, which closes out 2025 in the grandiose, theatrical, blood-drenched style that the band have become masters of. Accompanied by supporting acts CREEPER and THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, they end the run with their largest ever spectacle at London's renowned Wembley Arena, before jumping straight into Silver Scream Con London.

Last year's "Silver Scream Con III" at the DCU Center in Worcester reportedly had crowds estimated at 2,000 on the first day and more than 5,000 on the second day, which outnumbered the three-day total of 5,000 it reached in 2023 when it was held in Danvers.