ICE NINE KILLS Releases Gruesome 'A Work Of Art' Music Video

ICE NINE KILLS has unleashed a new single, "A Work Of Art", the official track for the highly anticipated slasher sequel "Terrifier 3", which hits theaters nationwide today. Along with the single, the band has dropped a brand new, blood-soaked 14-minute extended cut of the accompanying music video, the original version of which debuted in over 300 theaters nationwide during exclusive, one-night-only, back to back screenings of "Terrifier 2" and "Terrifier 3" last night at select AMC and Marcus theaters.

The music video, a cinematic spectacle in its own right, is directed by longtime collaborator Jensen Noen, and stars stars David Howard Thornton ("Terrifier"'s infamous Art The Clown),Catherine Corcoran ("Terrifier"),Leah Voysey ("Terrifier 2"),SiriusXM's Jose Mangin and Vincent Rockwell, Richard Christy (drummer for DEATH, CONTROL DENIED and CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED),and also features Shavo Odadjian (SYSTEM OF A DOWN, SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET) who lent his legendary bass playing to the track. Special effects for the video were created by Academy Award winner Christopher Nelson ("American Horror Story", "Halloween 2018", "Suicide Squad", "Kill Bill"). In true ICE NINE KILLS fashion, the video not only serves up unprecedented gore and an unrivaled kill count but seems to also be setting the stage for a new chapter of the ICE NINE KILLS cinematic universe with the additional footage on display in the extended-cut version.

Speaking on the collaboration, ICE NINE KILLS creative visionary and frontman Spencer Charnas shares: "Creating a track for 'Terrifier 3' is like stepping into the ultimate horror playground. The film and our new single, 'A Work Of Art', reflect the same twisted, unrelenting energy that fans of both ICE NINE KILLS and the 'Terrifier' franchise thrive on. And having our music video play in theaters after the movie at special screenings last night was the ultimate honor and the best way to pay homage to the cinematic terror that has inspired me and this band. The extended cut of the video marks a new era of INK-related terror, but what that means shall remain in my nightmares.... for now. Psychos, we present to you what may well be our most glorious and goresome offering yet, sure to leave you both tongue-tied and terrified — 'A Work Of Art'."

To commemorate "A Work Of Art", ICE NINE KILLS have dedicated their monthly Nightmare On The Ninth merch capsule to the collaboration with a collection of officially licensed items. Head to www.nightmareontheninth.com.

ICE NINE KILLS and the "Terrifier" franchise make a perfect match — each known for their unapologetic embrace of horror, bloodshed, and dark humor. "A Work Of Art" perfectly channels the chaotically unhinged essence of Art The Clown, creating a deliciously depraved, blood-drenched soundtrack for the horror icon's latest rampage. Explore at your peril.

ICE NINE KILLS will be joining METALLICA and LIMP BIZKIT in stadiums next year on select dates of the 2025 leg of the "M72" world tour.

Photo credit: F. Scott Schafer