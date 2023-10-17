ICE NINE KILLS Shares 'Silence Of The Lambs'-Inspired Video 'Meat & Greet'

Murdersome metal trailblazers ICE NINE KILLS brought the latest chapter of their expansive cinematic universe to a brutal and sinister end last night as they premiered brand new "Silence Of The Lambs"-inspired single and video "Meat & Greet" at an immersive event, hosted by ICE NINE KILLS frontman and maniacal mastermind Spencer Charnas and entertainment journalist Ryan J Downey. Fans tuned in from around the world to watch the event, that was also globally livestreamed on the band's YouTube channel from The Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Dubbed "Ice Nine Kills Presents: Meat & Greet: The Horrorwood Saga Comes To A Tasteful End", the delicious event marked the launch of "Meat & Greet" as part of a premiere screening of ICE NINE KILLS' complete "Horrorwood" saga film composed of all eight of their official music videos from 2021's chart-topping album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood". This marked the first time the pieces of the "Horrorwood" puzzle were presented together as one cohesive film and gave fans both in attendance and watching around the world, the first look at the unsettling and blood-soaked end to the epic saga with the addition of the grand finale — "Meat & Greet".

"Meat & Greet" appears on ICE NINE KILLS' forthcoming release "Welcome To Horrorwood: Under Fire", due out October 20 via Fearless Records, which caps off the ambitious "Horrorwood" saga concept and is by far the band's most intricate and detail-oriented release yet. "Welcome To Horrorwood: Under Fire" is a three-LP deluxe edition of "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood". It features the original album, now with the addition of "Meat & Greet", two reimagined tracks and a limited edition, wearable Silence mask, all encased in a super limited and highly collectible flame-engulfed box set.

ICE NINE KILLS says: "After two years and eight music videos, we're ready to bring the 'Welcome To Horrorwood' saga to a shocking and tasteful climax with the unveiling of the final episode — 'Meat & Greet'. Join us in celebrating the entire blood-soaked era of 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' as we present the horrifying climax of our cinematic saga…..at least for now."

Decadent, devious and fiercely insane, ICE NINE KILLS celebrate pop culture's darkest edges, mining a cinephile library's worth of iconic horror on 2018's "The Silver Scream", which spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single "A Grave Mistake" and Top 20 hit "Savages". The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album "Every Trick In The Book", which brought the previous three records' themes to new levels and which the band perfected on 2021's chart-topping smash hit "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood".

The phenomenally successful album, released in October 2021, scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 177 million cross-platform streams to date and 15 million YouTube views for singles "Hip To Be Scared", "Assault & Batteries", "Rainy Day", "Funeral Derangements", "Take Your Pick", "The Shower Scene" and most recently, "Welcome To Horrorwood".

Since the release of "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", ICE NINE KILLS have seen phenomenal growth. Throughout 2022 they toured the U.S. extensively on three legs of "The Trinity Of Terror", have supported METALLICA in packed, sold-out stadiums around the world on their "M72" world tour, toured the U.S. with SLIPKNOT and launched their enormously successful horror convention, The Silver Scream Con, which just celebrated its second, sold-out edition last month. Spencer was featured in the music video for the official song from "Scream 6", Demi Lovato's "Still Alive", an ICE NINE KILLS flyer was used in the movie and featured a Spencer-recommended easter egg. Since spring of this year, as well as wowing packed-out stadiums around the world with METALLICA, ICE NINE KILLS have headlined numerous sold-out shows on their "Wurst Vacation" European tour and thrilled tens of thousands of fans at Download festival to huge acclaim from both critics and fans alike. They then toured the U.S. with FALLING IN REVERSE on their "Popular Monstour" run and hit the road for "Fear The Premiere" U.S. headline shows in August. ICE NINE KILLS will be finishing the year on a high with the release of "Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire" and the "Kiss Of Death" co-headline tour with IN THIS MOMENT.

Photo credit: F. Scott Schaffer