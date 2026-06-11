IMMINENCE Signs With SUMERIAN RECORDS, Releases New Single 'The Sword That Never Bends'

Known for their signature blend of atmospheric heaviness and classical violin, Swedish metallers IMMINENCE begin a major new chapter with their signing to Sumerian Records and the release of their new single, "The Sword That Never Bends". Following the global breakthrough success of IMMINENCE's latest album, "The Black", the band now enters a new era — one that expands both their sonic identity and international momentum.

"IMMINENCE is a band that has such presence, depth and world building to their music that I was instantly captivated when I first heard them," shared Ash Avildsen, founder and CEO of Sumerian Records. "They are prolific story tellers of emotions. I have been pursuing them for years and am deeply honored they have chosen Sumerian for this next era of their career."

Across "The Sword That Never Bends", IMMINENCE's approach sharpens: industrial-leaning production drives the track forward, offset by sweeping melodic moments. Eddie Berg moves between urgent screams and soaring clean vocals, with his violin threading through the arrangement, while gritty guitars, hard-hitting drums, and atmospheric sampling build a sense of scale beneath it.

"We all knew from the start — this was a single," IMMINENCE shares. "Everyone who heard it felt the same. 'The Sword That Never Bends' came alive in a way that immediately defined both the sound and the themes of where IMMINENCE is headed next. It introduces a new dimension to our identity and carries a relentless energy that pulls you out from the shadows of 'The Black'."

The band continues: "The writing process can best be summed up in one word: flow. Everything began in our home studio, where each piece fell into place almost effortlessly. It felt unmistakably like Imminence, yet shaped into something new — exactly the kind of song we've been striving to create for years."

The track remained largely unchanged from its earliest version, with producer Drew Fulk helping elevate it through subtle additions.

"When we shared it, he immediately recognized its potential as a single," the band adds. "It was about refining what was already there, not reinventing it."

The accompanying video marks the first glimpse into a larger visual world the band has been building behind the scenes. Developed with longtime collaborator Pavel Trebukhin and writer Juan Zuleta, IMMINENCE expands their approach into something more narrative and cinematic.

Photo credit: Dorota Szulc