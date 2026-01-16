IMMOLATION Announces New Album 'Descent', Shares Music Video For First Single 'Adversary'

New York death metal titans IMMOLATION are charging into 2026 at full throttle with two massive tours and the announcement of their highly anticipated twelfth studio album, "Descent", arriving April 10 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Ever since IMMOLATION's landmark 1991 debut "Dawn Of Possession", the band has set an unwavering standard for innovation, influencing generations of extreme metal worldwide. Their sound remains singular, driven by Bob Vigna's signature fretwork — a masterclass of soaring leads and haunting, atmospheric dirges.

Experience the first taste of the devastation with their new single "Adversary" — a crushing blend of blast beats, intimidating leads, and cavernous vocals. Defined by merciless percussion, dissonant riffing, and Ross Dolan's commanding growls, the track is a monumental display of the band's enduring power.

Watch the music video for "Adversary", directed by the band's own Bob Vigna, below.

IMMOLATION comments: "We are really excited to release 'Descent' this year. The vibe and feel of this new one is almost addictive. We couldn't be happier with how it came out and we can't wait for everyone to hear it!

"This album takes what we've done on the last couple of records and truly brings it to a new level. The material stays true to our roots, but also goes into some new territory at times, being somewhat ambitious, but taking nods from even our earliest moments.

"We always strive to create interesting songs, and [we] believe we have achieved that on every track here. It's truly one of the best records we've done, with an amazing production, atmosphere and flow. We look forward to playing it all live for you soon! Enjoy the 'Descent'!"

"Descent" was captured across two locations: Justin Passamonte tracked guitars, bass, and vocals at Jpass Music, while drums were recorded at Mercinary Studios with Noah Buchanan. The production was a collaborative effort between the band and longtime engineer Zack Ohren, who also handled the mixing and mastering. The result is a muscular, high-fidelity production that captures the band's most fiery and brooding moments with equal clarity. To call "Descent" "heavy" or "brutal" is an understatement; this is death metal with a unique, elevated voice that stands entirely alone.

Visually, the band has once again tapped Eliran Kantor to craft a haunting cover masterpiece — a true hallmark of the IMMOLATION aesthetic — complemented by Santiago Jaramillo's (Triple Seis Design) internal booklet illustrations. With this release, IMMOLATION reinforces their status as one of the most enduring and vital forces in the genre.

"Descent" track listing:

01. These Vengeful Winds

02. The Ephemeral Curse

03. God's Last Breath

04. Adversary

05. Attrition

06. Bend Towards The Dark

07. Host

08. False Ascent

09. Banished

10. Descent

This February, IMMOLATION will join MAYHEM on the "Death Over Europe Tour" with MARDUK. Following the European tour, IMMOLATION will join headliners and labelmates BEHEMOTH on their "The Godless IV 2026 Tour" with DEICIDE and ROTTING CHRIST.

IMMOLATION is:

Ross Dolan - Bass/Vocals

Robert Vigna - Guitar

Steve Shalaty - Drums

Alex Bouks - Guitar

