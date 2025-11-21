IN FLAMES Announce Summer 2026 European Tour

Swedish metallers IN FLAMES are returning to Europe in the summer of 2026 with one of their most extensive and diverse live runs to date. Stretching from mid-July to late August, the tour brings the band to more than twenty cities and many of the continent’s most iconic festivals. Scroll down for all confirmed dates.

Armed with their unmistakable blend of melody, aggression and atmosphere, IN FLAMES will headline a powerful mix of club shows, outdoor events and top-tier festivals — delivering a setlist celebrating their legacy while also pushing forward into new creative territory.

The tour will culminate in IN FLAMES' own hometown festival, Göteborg Brinner, which they will headline on top of a colorful, beautifully curated line-up consisting of AVATAR, DARK TRANQUILLITY, RAISED FIST, THROWN, NAPALM DEATH, GAEREA and MÚR.

IN FLAMES frontman Anders Fridén commented: "There's nothing like festival season in Europe — the energy, the crowds, the atmosphere. We've been working hard behind the scenes and can't wait to bring you something epic this summer. In addition to our festival appearances, we have some intimate and special shows with some amazing support. Maybe there might even be new music then? You never know… See you soon!!"

IN FLAMES European summer 2026 tour dates:

July 15 - Poland - Gdansk, B90 (with BLEED FROM WITHIN)

July 16 - Poland - Wroclaw, A2 (with BLEED FROM WITHIN)

July 17 - Czech Republic - Vizovice, Masters of Rock

July 18 - Austria - Leoben, Area 53 Festival

July 19 - Slovakia - Bratislava, Majestic Music Club (with BLEED FROM WITHIN)

July 21 - Austria - Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm Outdoor (with BLEED FROM WITHIN)

July 23 - Italy - Bologna, Bonsai Garden (with BLEED FROM WITHIN & EMPLOYED TO SERVE)

July 24 - Slovenia - Tolmin, Tolminator

July 25 - Hungary - Budapest, Barba Negra (with NAPALM DEATH, BLEED FROM WITHIN, UNEARTH & EMPLOYED TO SERVE)

July 26 - Turkey - Istanbul, Uniq Open Air (with NAPALM DEATH & EMPLOYED TO SERVE)

July 28 - Romania - Brasov, Rockstadt Extreme Fest

July 31 - Germany - Wacken, Wacken Open Air

August 01 - Germany - Loebnitz, Full Rewind Festival

August 02 - Germany - Saarbruecken, Garage (with BLEED FROM WITHIN & KITTIE)

August 04 - France - Seignosse, Tube (with GAEREA & EMPLOYED TO SERVE)

August 05 - Spain - Pamplona, Totem (with GAEREA & EMPLOYED TO SERVE)

August 07 - Spain - Villena, Leyendas del Rock

August 08 - Spain - Sevilla, Custom (with GAEREA & EMPLOYED TO SERVE)

August 09 - Portugal - Vagos, Vagos Metalfest

August 12 - Germany - Dinkelsbuehl, Summer Breeze

August 13 - Belgium - Seraing/Liege, OM (with EMPLOYED TO SERVE)

August 14 - Switzerland - Cudrefin, Rock The Lakes

August 15 - Germany - Sulingen, Reload Festival

August 16 - Netherlands - Eindhoven, Dynamo Metalfest

August 17 - Denmark - Aarhus, Voxhall

August 19 - Norway - Bergen, USF Verftet – Hallen (with GAEREA)

August 20 - Norway - Tønsberg, Foynhagen (with GAEREA)

August 22 - Sweden - Gothenburg, Göteborg Brinner

This past May, IN FLAMES parted ways with their drummer of seven years, Tanner Wayne. He was temporarily replaced on the road by Jon Rice, who had previously played with BEHEMOTH, UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS, THE RED CHORD, JOB FOR A COWBOY and SCORPION CHILD.

Wayne, who was previously best known for his work with UNDERMINDED, SCARY KIDS SCARING KIDS and CHIODOS, joined IN FLAMES in time for the band's summer 2018 tour.

Wayne stepped into IN FLAMES following the departure of Joe Rickard, who played on the band's 2016 album "Battles".

Tanner made his live debut with IN FLAMES on July 4, 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.

IN FLAMES is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Foregone", which was released in February 2023 via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, the LP "combines the greatest aggressive, metallic, and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned songwriting of their postmodern era."

"Foregone" was the second IN FLAMES album with bassist Bryce Paul and Wayne, the first with ex-MEGADETH guitarist Chris Broderick, and the third with Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THREE DAYS GRACE). Mike Plotnikoff (ALL THAT REMAINS, WARBRINGER) engineered at Benson's West Valley Recording Studios. Joe Rickard (10 YEARS, STARSET, DIAMANTE),who played drums for IN FLAMES from 2016 through 2019, handled mixing duties.

In 2023, IN FLAMES parted ways with Paul and replaced him with Liam Wilson (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Wilson made his live debut with IN FLAMES on June 7, 2023 at the Release Athens festival in Athens, Greece.

Photo by Oscar Dziedziela