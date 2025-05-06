IN THIS MOMENT Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour With WARGASM, KAT VON D And THE PRETTY WILD

IN THIS MOMENT Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour With WARGASM, KAT VON D And THE PRETTY WILDMay 6, 2025
IN THIS MOMENT has announced the 2025 "Hell Hath No Fury" tour. The 22-city trek, featuring special guests WARGASM, Kat Von D and THE PRETTY WILD, will kick off on July 16 at Epic Events Center in Green Bay, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Memphis, Detroit and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City on August 16.
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 7 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "ITMBBM25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
"Hell Hath No Fury" tour dates:
Jul. 16 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
Jul. 18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest +
Jul. 19 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater
Jul. 20 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival +
Jul. 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Jul. 23 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Jul. 24 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Jul. 26 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove
Jul. 27 - Denver, CO - Unhinged Fest +
Jul. 29 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Jul. 30 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Sound Stage
Aug. 01 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino - Back Waters Stage
Aug. 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Aug. 03 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre
Aug. 05 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theater
Aug. 06 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre
Aug. 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
Aug. 09 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe
Aug. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Aug. 12 - Richmond, VA - The National Thu Aug 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
Aug. 15 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live!
Aug. 16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City
+ Festival date
Since coming to life in 2005, the Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT has presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and frontwoman Maria Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel and drummer Kent Diimmel. As millions convened upon the group's otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.
To date, in addition to the gold-selling album "Blood" (2012),the quintet has garnered six gold and platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with "Black Widow" (2014) and "Ritual" (2017). With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, "Ritual" elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well. Between selling out headline tours coast to coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside DISTURBED and appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled "Mother" (Roadrunner Records) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH). Whereas "Ritual" hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, "Mother" breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between".
In 2022, the band released "Blood 1983" (BMG),a reimagined EP commemorating the tenth anniversary of "Blood". Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album "Godmode" (BMG),a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single "The Purge", the band's stunning cover of Björk's "Army Of Me", the collaborative track "Damaged" which features Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS, and "I Would Die For You", which appears on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".
IN THIS MOMENT recently joined forces with a new label, Better Noise Music, and is working on new music.
Photo credit: Joe Cotela