IN THIS MOMENT's MARIA BRINK On 'Godmode': 'I Haven't Been This Excited For One Of Our Albums In A Really Long Time'

IN THIS MOMENT guitarist Chris Howorth and singer Maria Brink recently spoke to Razor of the Tucson, Arizona radio station Rock 102.1 KFMA about the band's upcoming eighth studio album, "Godmode", which will be released on October 27 via BMG. Asked how the new LP is different from the band's previous efforts, Chris said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It differs in a lot of ways. One big way is the fact that COVID happened and we had this break to actually organically come up with ideas versus having to, 'Oh, gosh. We have an album coming up. We have to do this right now,' and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, and just forcing ourselves to do music if maybe we didn't really feel it at the time or whatever. We had the time to come up with the music and the ideas for 'Godmode' [while we were off the road]. So that's hugely different from all of our other things in the past. And then also what happened was our producer that we normally work with, Kevin Churko, we've been working with him for every album we've done except our first one and 'Godmode'. We ended up hiring his son Kane, and Kane has worked with us on all of our big songs and all of our albums, but he's kind of been under his dad's wing and under the radar and so him in [the studio with us] is a fresh energy as well and he's hungry to prove that he's a kickass, badass producer and he knows working with us is gonna be different and huge for him. And just that whole energy together with our energy made this completely different."

Added Maria: "I think Chris just said it mostly, but, yeah, it was everything that we had experienced going into… We were writing from this place where me and Chris really were meshing; everything he was sending me I was loving. Me and Chris have been known to go back and forth as far as maybe we're not in the same place emotionally when we go into an album and we've been known to butt heads here and there, where this was, like, everything he was sending me, I was, like, 'Oh my God. I love this. This is amazing.' Everything was just… unfolded…. I couldn't have asked for a better way. Same with Kane and working with Tyler Bates and just all the different things that were coming to life for the album. And definitely it's heavier. I was going into this in a more emotional, visceral, kind of wanting to release a bunch of built up pressure inside of me. So I think people definitely are gonna hear that in the album. I haven't been this excited for one of our albums in a really long time, so I'm excited for the world to hear [it]."

"Godmode" was recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producers Kane Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, PAPA ROACH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) and Tyler Bates ("John Wick" movies, Jerry Cantrell, BUSH).

"Godmode" track listing:

01. Godmode

02. The Purge

03. Army Of Me

04. Sacrifice

05. Skyburner

06. Sanctify Me

07. Everything Starts And Ends With You

08. Damaged (feat. Spencer Charnas)

09. Fate Bringer

10. I Would Die For You

In July, IN THIS MOMENT released the first single from "Godmode", a song called "The Purge", along with an official music video directed by Jensen Noen (ICE NINE KILLS, FALLING IN REVERSE, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD). A month later, IN THIS MOMENT shared the official visualizer for the "Godmode" title track.

IN THIS MOMENT debuted "Sacrifice" and "The Purge" at the opening concert of "The Dark Horizon Tour" on July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"I Would Die For You" previously appeared on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

IN THIS MOMENT was joined on "The Dark Horizon Tour" by co-headliners MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, along with special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. The trek, which saw IN THIS MOMENT and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE alternating closing sets each night, wrapped with an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

In support of the new album, IN THIS MOMENT will embark on a 2023 co-headline "Kiss Of Death" tour with ICE NINE KILLS. The 20-date tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the U.S. in Cincinnati, Atlanta, Orlando and more before the final show in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem on November 28.

Last October, IN THIS MOMENT released an EP called "Blood 1983". The effort commemorated the tenth anniversary of IN THIS MOMENT's gold-certified album "Blood" (2012) and was made available digitally across all digital service providers as well as CD via BMG.

"Blood 1983" was co-produced by Tyler Bates and Dan Haigh, and mixed by Zakk Cervini.

IN THIS MOMENT is Brink, Howorth, Travis Johnson (bass),Randy Weitzel (rhythm guitar),Kent Dimmel (drums).

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer