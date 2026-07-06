Influential Independent Label FERRET MUSIC Returns, Announces New Signings

Ferret Music, the influential independent label known for shaping the landscape of 2000's metalcore, born of a love for punk, hardcore and metal, has officially made its return — marking one of the most anticipated revivals in the heavy music world. At its peak, the label served as a launching pad for some of the genre's most integral acts, earning a reputation for having an ear for artists who were ahead of their time.

The revival marks a new chapter for the storied imprint, with a renewed focus on discovering and developing boundary-pushing artists. In keeping with that mission, Ferret Music has announced its first two signings: BORE and WOUNDED TOUCH.

Reflecting on the label's return, founder Carl Severson is thrilled to share: "I started Ferret as a way to be more a part of hardcore. My friends all had talent and were in a band (ENDEAVOR, Ferret 01) and I wanted to do more than carry things to contribute to what they were doing. It was a passion that turned into a life and into a career. For the vast majority of its initial existence I worked with my friends, worked with bands we loved listening to and it was just honestly an adventure. We grew and eventually saw behind the curtain and ventured beyond it. Things changed. My friends didn't, and we still love listening… So here we are."

Representing the label's first wave of signings, guitarist Danny Kopij of BORE shares: "Ferret was a label we always looked up to. From 'Cult Classic' to 'Hot Damn!' to 'A Great Artist' to 'Versions' and so on, the music that Carl, Rick and everyone else curated over the years became intertwined with our musical DNA. So to get to be a part of the Ferret family, let alone to get to be here for the revival is nothing short of the honor of a lifetime. Looking forward to this next chapter of our band and to get to do it Ferret style."

Echoing that sentiment, vocalist Nick Holland of WOUNDED TOUCH shares: "Any time someone has asked us 'who would your ideal label be to sign to,' we always would include Ferret to not only be smartasses, but out of legitimate sincerity as they were always the holy grail label of our youth. Most of our childhoods were shaped by the Ferret catalogue, so we'd have been championing this return out of sheer excitement regardless. But to instead get to be directly involved as boots on the ground for the return of Ferret and count ourselves among the pantheon of genre defining records released under that name is a validation that can't be bought, traded or diminished. We'll do everything in our power to earn the privilege of being asked to be a part of it and to be at the forefront of this return."

Founded by Carl Severson, vocalist of NORA, Ferret Music established itself as a key player in the underground metal and hardcore scenes early on, signing and releasing records by the likes of CONVERGE, DISEMBODIED, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ZAO and EVERY TIME I DIE, to be followed by POISON THE WELL, IN FLAMES, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and more. Built from within the DIY community, the label earned trust through a hands-on, artist-first approach that prioritized long term development over short-term momentum.

Now operating with that same ethos, Ferret Music returns at a time when heavy music is once again thriving at a grassroots level that is driven by community, discovery and a renewed appetite for authenticity. With Severson back at the helm, the label is focused on cultivating a new generation of artists who push boundaries while staying rooted in the spirit that defined Ferret Music's early years.

Alongside Ferret Music's return, Severson will continue his work with Good Fight, which remains active under the Good Fight Management banner in partnership with Ethan Harrison. The company continues to represent a strong and growing roster, including GREAT AMERICAN GHOST, DENIAL OF LIFE, Johnny Booth, HEAVY HITTER and YOUR SPIRIT DIES, among others. Good Fight continues to stand as a key force in today's heavy music landscape, operating in parallel with Ferret Music's next chapter.

With additional releases and signings to be announced in the coming months, Ferret Music's return signals not only a revival, but a reassertion of its place at the forefront of heavy music's future. Stay tuned for more news from Ferret Music coming soon.

To mark a triumphant return, Ferret Music is launching a series of vinyl releases that revisit key titles from its catalog while beginning to fold in select releases from Good Fight Music, marking a broader evolution of the label's catalog moving forward.

Among the first wave are two landmark Ferret Music titles, the first being REMEMBERING NEVER's "God Save Us", available on vinyl for the first time with its original artwork and an additional track, arriving in celebration of the album's 20th anniversary and honoring the legacy of Peter "Mean Pete" Kowalsky. It will be followed by TORN APART's "The Fifty-Ninth Session" EP, originally only available on CD, newly remixed and remastered by guitarist Drew Lamond and pressed to vinyl for the first time as a one-sided 12-inch. Also included are two releases originally issued via Good Fight Music, marking the beginning of select titles transitioning into the Ferret Music catalog.

OLD WOUNDS' "Suffering Spirit" returns as a special anniversary pressing, bringing the long sold-out release back into circulation and reaffirming its place as one of the most vital releases in modern metallic hardcore, capturing the band's evolution into a darker, more haunting sound. Rounding out the releases, RACETRAITOR's "Creation And The Timeless Order Of Things" arrives with vocal additions from various figures across the scene (Dennis Lyxzén of REFUSED, Tim Kinsella of JOAN OF ARC/CAP'N JAZZ, Stan Liszewaki of TERMINAL NATION, Sanket Lama of CHEPANG),as the band reemerges for a run of live dates this summer.

When the lines between hardcore, metal, and punk coalesced into something fresh and ferocious, connected by an underground network of passionate, diehard counterculture creatives, Ferret Music emerged as a leading independent voice championing bold, diverse, and invigorating heavy bands.

Founded in a New Jersey bedroom by Carl Severson and built organically alongside like-minded workhorses like Rick Barnhart and Matthew "Portland" Hay, Ferret was more than a business. A heavy music cornerstone, Ferret put people and passion before profits while backing some of the scene's most influential acts. The principle was simple: build the bands first, and the label will follow.

Ferret's early years were scrappy and hands-on. The label grew out of hardcore basement shows and seven-inch culture, where trust was earned through action. Ferret treated its artists as allies, not adversaries, and that commitment fostered loyalty, which in turn built an unstoppable roster that helped reshape the genre.

Ferret became a launching pad for several artists who would go on to define metalcore, hardcore, and beyond. Ferret released the self-titled debut by KILLSWITCH ENGAGE in 2000, and Carl personally introduced the band to Roadrunner Records, where they went on to sell platinum albums and singles.

Ferret was also the first label home for FOXY SHAZAM, a major part of James Gunn's DC Universe. Ferret was an early supporter of ICE NINE KILLS, who went on to tour with METALLICA, earn a gold single, and contribute original No. 1 rock songs to massive horror franchises like "Scream" and "Terrifier".

One of Ferret's defining relationships was with EVERY TIME I DIE, who became a Vans Warped Tour staple, co-headlined with BRING ME THE HORIZON and graced the covers of Kerrang! and AltPress.

The label's A&R instinct was sharp, but more importantly, it was persistent. Ferret gave bands room to grow, find their sound, and build their audiences organically. There were no gimmicks, no shortcuts, no manufactured hype. Just great music, hard work, and a label that showed up when it mattered. This attitude also attracted established heavy hitters. IN FLAMES, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, POISON THE WELL, MADBALL, SHADOWS FALL and ZAO all aligned with the label for crucial releases.

These partnerships were built on mutual respect. Ferret didn't chase names; it worked with artists who shared its values. The result was a cohesive catalog that spanned subgenres and styles, from early releases by CONVERGE and THE BRONX to MARTYR AD, MISERY SIGNALS and BOYS NIGHT OUT.

Ferret releases carry a signature ethos: authenticity, intensity, and a refusal to compromise. 30 years after its founding, Ferret Music returns in 2026, propelled by the same ethos, creativity, and passion. Most importantly, it's back in the hands of the people who built it. Carl and Rick are curating a new roster of bands that embody the label's historic strengths while pushing the sound into the future.

Ferret's return arrives at a moment when the scene it helped build is experiencing a resurgence. House shows are thriving again. Bands are finding audiences without major-label machinery. Vinyl is back. The infrastructure is stronger than ever, with international distribution and innovative approaches to traditional and modern release formats. Yet at its core, Ferret remains a scrappy, artist-first operation. With a DIY spirit, determination, and loyalty to artists, Ferret Music matters more than ever.