INSOMNIUM Announces 'Netherworlds' Album, Shares 'Gleam In The Black' Single

Finland's undisputed masters of melancholy INSOMNIUM are unveiling their latest single and video, "Gleam In The Black", offering an even deeper descent into darkness and the shadowy realms beyond. Blending haunting melodies with crushing heaviness, the track captures the essence of the band's signature sound while exploring the emotional depths that define their upcoming album.

INSOMNIUM's Niilo Sevänen (vocals, bass) comments: "Being one of the faster songs on the new album, this is a track that should get the crowd moving when played live. It definitely carries a classic INSOMNIUM spirit. The lyrics tell a dark and mysterious love story, capturing the mood and atmosphere of the entire album. We are doomed to wander the nightly woods, searching for something lost long ago, something we can reach only in our dreams. That single gleam of light amidst the blackness."

Atmospheric, powerful, and deeply evocative, "Gleam In The Black" serves as another glimpse into the album's haunting world, where beauty and despair walk hand in hand.

Immerse yourself in the darkness and experience the song's captivating visual counterpart, directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus of rEvolver Film Company AB, whose cinematic vision perfectly captures the track's bleak yet mesmerizing atmosphere.

"Gleam In The Black" is the second track to be unveiled from INSOMNIUM's upcoming album, "Netherworlds", which is set for release on October 16, 2026 via Century Media.

Ever since emerging from the mist-shrouded city of Joensuu in the heart of North Karelia, INSOMNIUM have stood as a beacon for those drawn to melancholy, introspection, and the beauty found within darkness. Over the course of their career, the band has carved out a unique place in the metal world, crafting epic soundscapes where sorrow and hope coexist, and where haunting melodies meet the raw power of melodic death metal.

Now, for the tenth time, INSOMNIUM opens the door to a new chapter. Their new album is a journey deeper into the shadows, steeped in the unmistakable spirit of Finnish melancholy and enriched by the band's most nuanced and emotionally resonant songwriting to date. Sweeping atmospheres, poignant melodies, and crushing heaviness intertwine to create a work that is both deeply personal and universally affecting.

Never content to rest on past achievements or repeat familiar formulas, INSOMNIUM continues to evolve with each release. Rather than revisiting established ground, the band explores new emotional and sonic territories, broadening its artistic palette while preserving the qualities that have made its sound instantly recognizable. The result is an album that feels both fresh and timeless: a bold step forward that remains unmistakably INSOMNIUM at its core.

Behind the scenes, "Netherworlds" also marks the beginning of a new production era for INSOMNIUM. Taking on a pivotal role throughout the album's creation, producer and engineer Miiro Varjus emerged as the band's closest creative confidant, helping to shape and refine the record's sonic landscape. His meticulous approach and deep understanding of the band's artistic vision proved instrumental in bringing the album's dark, immersive atmosphere to life.

Once again INSOMNIUM entrusted the album to the renowned team at Fascination Street Studios. Acclaimed producer and mixer Jens Bogren, together with mastering engineer Tony Lindgren, delivered the album's powerful final sound. The result is a record that sounds both majestic and intimate, perfectly capturing the emotional weight and dynamic range that define this new chapter in INSOMNIUM's evolution.

INSOMNIUM is:

Ville Friman - Guitar + Clean Vocals

Tomy Laisto - Guitar + Clean Vocals

Niilo Sevänen - Vocals + Bass

Markus Vanhala - Guitar + Clean Vocals

Markus Hirvonen - Drums + Percussion

Photo credit: Terhi Ylimäinen