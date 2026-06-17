Introducing New Series 'Through Static And Shadows': Where The Supernatural Meets Heavy Metal And Horror

A bold and unconventional new program, "Through Static And Shadows", is set to captivate audiences by merging the mystique of psychic phenomena with the raw energy of heavy metal and horror culture. Led by psychic medium and clairvoyant Catherine Nadal, the show offers an intimate and unfiltered look into the lives, and afterlives of some of the genre’s most recognizable figures.

What sets "Through Static And Shadows" apart is its commitment to authenticity. Nadal arrives at each filming completely unaware of who her guest will be, eliminating the possibility of prior research or preparation. This approach ensures that every reading unfolds in real time, driven purely by intuition and spiritual connection.

Each episode features a two-part reading. The first begins with an ancient form of divination known as tasseography (coffee reading). Guests are invited to drink a cup of espresso, after which Nadal interprets the intricate patterns left behind in the dried cup, revealing insights into their past, present, and potential future. This centuries-old practice, akin to tea leaf reading, provides a deeply personal entry point into each session.

The second segment transitions into mediumship, where Nadal communicates with deceased loved ones connected to the guest. These moments often deliver emotional revelations, unexpected messages, and profound experiences that resonate beyond the screen.

Produced by M.A.S. Productions and directed by Mike Schiff, creator of the award-winning documentary "The History Of Metal And Horror", the series brings together high production value with a deeply personal and atmospheric tone.

The show features an eclectic lineup of guests from across the heavy metal and horror worlds, including Acey Slade of the MURDERDOLLS, Don Jamieson of "That Metal Show", Fred Vogel of "August Underground", Felissa Rose of "Sleepaway Camp", and Lloyd Kaufman of Troma Entertainment.

Psychic medium, clairvoyant, author and retired army reserve colonel Catherine Nadal has spent decades helping people navigate grief, life challenges, and spiritual growth. Since childhood, she has communicated with spirit guides and has dedicated her life to helping others connect with the spiritual world.

"Through Static And Shadows" is currently in production as a five-episode limited series, featuring an impressive lineup of guests from the heavy metal and horror communities.

The initial episodes have been developed to showcase the series' unique format, audience appeal, and long-term potential. Building on this foundation, the creative team is actively exploring strategic partnerships, distribution opportunities, sponsorships, and production financing to support future seasons and expand the series' reach.

With a growing roster of notable guests and strong crossover appeal between paranormal, horror, and music audiences, "Through Static And Shadows" is positioned for continued growth across digital, streaming, and broadcast platforms.