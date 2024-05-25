IRON BUTTERFLY's DOUG INGLE Dead At 78

IRON BUTTERFLY founding member, organist, primary composer and lead vocalist Doug Ingle has died at the age of 78.

The news of his passing was shared by his son, Doug Ingle Jr., who wrote on social media: "It's with a heavy heart & great sadness to announce the passing of my Father Doug Ingle. Dad passed away peacefully [Friday] evening [May 24] in the presence of family.

"Thank You Dad for being a father, teacher and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life. Love you Dad".

Ingle was the last surviving original member of IRON BUTTERFLY, the American psychedelic rock band best known for the 1968 hit "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida".

In July of 1968, IRON BUTTERFLY released its debut LP, "Heavy", and went on the road with the likes of THE DOORS, CREAM and THE WHO, while the album stayed on the Billboard chart for nearly a year. Their second release in July 1968 was the monumental "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida". The 17-minute title track helped the album sell more than 30 million copies, and a three-minute version of the song became a Top 40 hit.

"In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" was famously covered by SLAYER on the "Less Than Zero" soundtrack.

Back in 2012, guitarist Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt, who was in IRON BUTTERFLY during the 1970s and 1980s, died. Later that year, Lee Dorman, who played bass on their seminal records, also passed away.

Longtime IRON BUTTERFLY drummer Ron Bushy died in August 2021 at the age of 79. The only member of IRON BUTTERFLY to appear on all six of the band's albums, he passed away after a battle with esophageal cancer.

