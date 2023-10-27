IRON MAIDEN Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour

Following their spectacular performances this year at the recent Power Trip festival in California, in Western Canada and throughout Europe, iconic British band IRON MAIDEN will be returning to the United States and Canada with "The Future Past Tour" next year.

"The Future Past Tour", which includes songs from both IRON MAIDEN's most recent studio album "Senjutsu" as well as 1986's seminal album "Somewhere In Time", alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California's Power Trip festival this October which had Consequence stating: "IRON MAIDEN set the bar high at Power Trip" and The Desert Sun saying "IRON MAIDEN didn't disappoint and delivered a hard-hitting performance to open the festival on a high note." Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

Tickets will be available starting with an exclusive IRON MAIDEN fan club presale beginning on Tuesday, October 31. The general onsale will begin on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Trooper VIP will be once again available at most shows in U.S.A./Canada. Go to www.ironmaiden.com for the latest info.

Bassist Steve Harris says: "We're really excited to be bringing 'The Future Past Tour' back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both 'Senjutsu' and 'Somewhere In Time', and we've really enjoyed playing them! So it's going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who've waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!"

MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood comments: "'The Future Past Tour' is one of the most exciting tours we've ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven't been played for many years with a mix of fan favorites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band. The energy has been incredible and we can't wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year."

The North American tour dates, produced by Live Nation, are as follows:

Oct. 04 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA

Oct. 05 - Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 08 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 12 - Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

Oct. 14 - MODA Center, Portland, OR

Oct. 16 - Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

Oct. 18 - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 19 - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Oct. 22 - Xcel Energy Center, St Paul, MN

Oct. 24 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Oct. 26 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Oct. 27 - Videotron Centre, Quebec, QC

Oct. 30 - Centre Bell, Montreal, QC

Nov. 01 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 02 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 06 - DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Nov. 08 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 09 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Nov. 12 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Nov. 13 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Nov. 16 - Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Nov. 17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center),San Antonio, TX

Asked in a radio interview a number of years ago why IRON MAIDEN had never played "Alexander The Great" live, singer Bruce Dickinson answered, "Because Adrian [Smith, guitar] can't remember the guitar solo." While Dickinson may have been joking, he did go on to say that, when the song was originally written, they put the solo through a load of then-very-advanced music computer wizardry, and it just couldn't figure out the time signature.

"Senjutsu" came out in September 2021. It marked MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie