IRON MAIDEN Announces 'Live After Death' 40th-Anniversary Collectors' Vinyl Edition

Exactly 40 years to the day since it was first released, Parlophone Records has announced a brand new, beautifully packaged, limited collectors 2LP color vinyl edition of IRON MAIDEN's classic album "Live After Death".

Featuring the original revered gatefold sleeve artwork, the album comes with two 140g vinyls (one in blue, the other in yellow) featuring the 2015 audio remastering. The package also includes a replica 24-page "World Slavery Tour" program, bringing back to life the original tour program for new generations.

Additionally the vinyl features a replica tour pass and a glossy 12-page booklet, which contains the original eight-page booklet alongside an exclusive and brand new essay titled "Rime And Punishment: Celebrating 40 Years Of Live After Death", where IRON MAIDEN fan club editor Alexander Milas interviews Steve Harris, Nicko McBrain, Rod Smallwood and acclaimed illustrator Derek Riggs about the legendary album.

As Steve Harris explains of the time: "We were touring our arses off. It was literally just, 'record, tour, record, tour' — we didn't stop. Rod was cracking the old whip, and that was the right thing to do. I mean, we were totally up for it, it's not like we were doing stuff that we didn't want to do. You think you're invincible — 'Yeah, we'll take that on, no problem.' That's the way to crack it. It's the only way for a band like us because we had no radio play whatsoever back then."

Widely acclaimed as not just the greatest heavy metal live album of all time, but one of the most iconic live releases in any musical genre, "Live After Death" was recorded mostly during the four nights that MAIDEN played at Los Angeles's Long Beach Arena in March 1985. The final side of the double album was recorded during the four nights the band played at Hammersmith Odeon in October 1984.

Both sets of concerts were part of the ground-breaking "World Slavery Tour", in support of the band's 1984 album "Powerslave", which started in Poland and featured 187 concerts across 331 days. The tour firmly established IRON MAIDEN as one of the most exciting live bands on the planet, a reputation that they carry to this day.

Now in their 50th year, IRON MAIDEN have released 17 studio albums and sold well over 100 million records worldwide, played almost 2,500 live shows across 64 countries, been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award among many other accolades, most recently joining THE ROLLING STONES and PINK FLOYD with their very own Royal Mail stamp set, and also honored by the Royal Mint with a collection of official coins released in 2025.

Their beer, Trooper Beer, is now in its twelfth year and has sold in excess of 40 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries, including six local variants in USA, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Australia. 2025 marks the band's official 50th year and is being celebrated by a two-year world tour titled "Run For Your Lives" and a range of events and products including their first-ever official hardcover visual history book, "Infinite Dreams".

A documentary film about IRON MAIDEN by Universal Pictures Content Group will be released in early 2026, and the band will continue their two-year "Run For Your Lives" world tour through Europe and beyond. The tour includes a huge and historic performance at Knebworth Park in the U.K. on July 11, 2026.