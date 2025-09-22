IRON MAIDEN Announces Massive U.K. Concert At Knebworth For 2026

Following last week's announcement of IRON MAIDEN's European festival and stadium tour for 2026, bringing their highly acclaimed "Run For Your Lives" world tour to even more countries in Europe, Kilimanjaro Live, in association with Phantom Music Management, have announced that IRON MAIDEN will return to the United Kingdom next year for an enormous outdoor headline performance at the legendary Knebworth Park.

Featuring a hand-picked bill of special guests, this will not just be a concert but an IRON MAIDEN curated weekend event with the biggest Eddie's Dive Bar ever, various fun experiences currently being worked on, MAIDEN-themed food and other stands, plus much more besides including their very own take on the historic Knebworth Fayre.

The specially invited supporting lineup is:

THE DARKNESS

THE HU

AIRBOURNE

THE ALMIGHTY

IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood comments: "We knew that we had to bring the 'Run For Your Lives' show back to the U.K. again next summer as there was such a phenomenal demand for tickets this year but we wanted to do something a bit different especially as it would be hard to top the show at London Stadium! Well, we think that Knebworth is the solution — besides being a legendary venue for historic concerts over the years going right back to LED ZEPPELIN, PINK FLOYD, THE [ROLLING] STONES and QUEEN — it also gives us the outdoor space and control to create something very special for our fans! Of course, we also have history there too with our headline appearances at Sonisphere some years ago, who could forget that World War I Centenary dog fight over the park's tree line with Bruce full guns blazing in his own Fokker triplane? However, this time we will be taking over the whole of the grounds ourselves and turning it into as much of a 'Maiden World' as we can for all our fans to enjoy!

"Our Eddie's Dive Bars have proved immensely popular on this current tour so our intention is to create our biggest one yet which will also be open on the Friday for the campers from the separate communal camping & glamping areas. For those lucky Friday night campers there will be a full program of MAIDEN-themed entertainment there that night, which we expect to include some live music, DJs, the aforementioned dive bar, along with other attractions and entertainment we are currently working on to make it the best warm up for the big day!

"So we hope you will join us next year as we continue to celebrate five decades of IRON MAIDEN. It's going to be one for the history books…in a really historic venue!"

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 27 at 10 a.m. U.K. time via ironmaiden.knebworth.com, myticket.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk and, of course, ironmaiden.com. Camping tickets are separate to the event tickets and available to purchase in parallel.

Proceedings will kick off on Friday, July 10 from mid-afternoon for fans who buy camping tickets, with entertainment, food, drink and meeting up facilities open to enjoy outside the main arena. However please note, the number of camping tickets are strictly limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Justin Hawkins, frontman of THE DARKNESS, says, "We're thrilled to announce that THE DARKNESS are to appear live in support of the legendary IRON MAIDEN at Knebworth! IRON MAIDEN are among our favorite all-time bands and what's more, they are named after my second favorite medieval torture device. My favorite would be the Pear Of Anguish. So those in attendance can expect us to force our music into them, whereupon the catchiness of our tuneage will expand until they tell us everything. Yay!!!"

Mongolian metal sensations THE HU, who recently supported MAIDEN in North America, add: "We are very happy to be coming back to the U.K. and thrilled to perform at Knebworth Park, sharing the stage with the legendary band IRON MAIDEN once again, with their invite. We, THE HU, always look forward to creating an energetic show so it will be a day to remember."

Joel O'Keefe of Australian rock'n'rollers AIRBOURNE enthuses, "I love MAIDEN, you love MAIDEN, Winston Churchill loves MAIDEN, we all love IRON MAIDEN! Knebworth will be a monumental maiden moment, it's such an honor to rock with them on their home soil once again. AIRBOURNE is pumped up to the max. We'll give you all the rock'n'roll, blood sweat and flying beers we got in us! Then we'll see you out front just in time for 'Doctor Doctor'! Up The Irons!"

Ricky Warwick, frontman of THE ALMIGHTY, says: "It's an absolute honor to be part of such a fantastic bill. THE ALMIGHTY share a long history with IRON MAIDEN, having opened for the mighty Irons on many occasions, and we count them as great friends. For me, it will be especially meaningful as it falls on my 60th birthday and I can't think of a more rock 'n' roll way to celebrate. Bring it on!"

Photo credit: John McMurtrie