IRON MAIDEN Announces Supports Acts For Spring/Summer 2026 European 'Run For Your Lives' Tour

ANTHRAX, MEGADETH, EVERGREY and TRIVIUM have been announced as the support acts for IRON MAIDEN for the European leg of the British heavy metal legends' "Run For Your Lives" world tour next spring and summer.

MAIDEN's 2026 will start with a return to Europe to predominantly play festivals and also stadiums in countries and regions not visited in 2025. The subsequent month will see the start of visits to many other parts of the world.

IRON MAIDEN's 2026 European tour dates (support act listed for each show):

May 23 - Athens, Greece - Oaka (ANTHRAX)

May 26 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Vasil Levski Stadium (ANTHRAX)

May 28 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Națională (ANTHRAX)

May 30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Národný Futbalový Štadión (ANTHRAX)

June 02 - Hannover, Germany - Heinz von Heiden Arena (MEGADETH)

June 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome (EVERGREY)

June 17 - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (TRIVIUM)

June 22 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena (EVERGREY)

June 28 - Lyon - Décines, France - Groupama Stadium (ANTHRAX)

July 07 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio da Luz (ANTHRAX)

Tickets for all of these shows are on sale now at IronMaiden.com.

Last month, MAIDEN announced the North American dates of their critically acclaimed "Run For Your Lives" world tour. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the band will be performing at stadiums and major amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, allowing fans the chance to witness the brand new, state-of-the-art production, on the scale it is intended for — huge stages in outdoor venues, to accompany the setlist of songs from the band's groundbreaking first nine albums. They will also headline America's rock festival Louder Than Life at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on September 17, 2026.

The shows will mark 45 years since IRON MAIDEN first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 "Killer" world tour, according to a press release, and "feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there."

Ahead of the "Run For Your Lives" tour's kick-off this past May, MAIDEN shared a message with fans, urging them to "severely limit the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans". MAIDEN has since announced that it will continue this policy for the 2026 legs of the tour.

Since forming in 1975, IRON MAIDEN has released classic albums like "The Number Of The Beast", "Powerslave" and "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son".

MAIDEN's most recent LP, the band's seventeenth, "Senjutsu", came out in 2021.

Last December, IRON MAIDEN played the final show of its "The Future Past Tour" at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil. That run of concerts was the last for longtime drummer Nicko McBrain, who has since been replaced by Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's rhythm section partner of the past 13 years with BRITISH LION.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie