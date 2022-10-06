IRON MAIDEN Announces 'The Future Past' 2023 European Tour

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN will bring a new tour to Europe in the summer of 2023, including arena shows in the U.K. and Ireland. "The Future Past Tour" will feature previously unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's iconic "Somewhere In Time" record, plus other classic cuts.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, October 14 at 9 a.m. via LiveNation.co.uk. As always, there will be an exclusive pre-sale for IRON MAIDEN fan club members.

IRON MAIDEN founding member and bassist Steve Harris says: "Following the release of our latest album, 'Senjutsu', we updated the current 'Legacy Of The Beast' tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn't make a lot of sense to repeat this for a 'Senjutsu' album tour, we thought about other options and we've decided to revisit 'Somewhere In Time' as that tour didn't feature in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years. They were based on our '80s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus, of course, a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on 'Senjutsu', it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we're really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the U.K., Ireland and around Europe”.

IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood adds: "This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on 'Senjutsu' for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like 'Somewhere In Time' it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!”

IRON MAIDEN is currently in North America in the final stages of its spectacular "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour, interrupted for two years by COVID-19, with many shows rescheduled twice. The tour actually started in Tallin, Estonia in May 2018, the first of 139 shows in 33 countries. By the last show in Tampa, Florida on October 27, this year the band will have played to over three million fans on this epic world tour.

Support on the U.K. and Ireland tour will be announced at a later date. The shows are:

U.K. and Ireland dates:

Jun. 24 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

Jun. 26 - Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

Jun. 28 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Jun. 30 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Jul. 03 - Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

Jul. 04 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

Jul. 07 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

Other European shows:

Jun. 13 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Jun.19 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Jul. 11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Jul. 13 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Jul. 15 - Milan, Italy @ The Return Of The Gods Festival