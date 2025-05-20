IRON MAIDEN Asks Fans To 'Severely Limit' Use Of Their Phone Cameras On 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN will commence their "Run For Your Lives" world tour on May 27 in Budapest followed by 31 further stadium, festival and arena shows around Europe. With over a million tickets already sold, and most shows sold out, fans are advised that additional tickets will be made available closer to the show — and on the day — with the release of venue and production holds.

The "Run For Your Lives" world tour marks 50 years since bassist Steve Harris formed MAIDEN in late 1975 and to celebrate this, fans are promised a very special setlist spanning the nine studio albums from "Iron Maiden" to "Fear Of The Dark", with the band's most spectacular and elaborate show ever.

In keeping with that time period, IRON MAIDEN is keen for everyone in the audience to experience this spectacular show as they would have when many of these songs were first played live back in 1980s and, in common with many other artists, the band is now asking their fans not to excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets.

Explains MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood: "We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers. We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting, especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans."

He adds: "We would very much like you to be 'in the moment' instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played.

"This show isn't just a celebration of our music; it is, as you will see, also about our years of art, of [MAIDEN's mascot] Eddie and of the many, many worlds of MAIDEN we have created for you. So please respect the band, respect the other fans and have the time of your lives as you join your MAIDEN family by singing your heart out rather than getting your phone out!! It's really not a lot to ask, is it?"

"Run For Your Lives" world tour is one part of IRON MAIDEN's 50th-anniversary celebrations and will feature many fan "meet-up" events in the cities the band are playing. As was debuted successfully in Australia on the last tour, these will include Eddie's official pop-up dive bar which will be open for pre-show and post-show gatherings in 20 cities on the tour. They will be serving Trooper beer and Darkest Red wine, with food, exclusive merch and further entertainment. Details are available on ironmaiden.com. But please note the band will not be at these events.

Additionally, there is both a feature-length documentary film coming to cinemas worldwide later this year, via Universal Pictures Content Group, and an official hardback book providing a magnificent visual celebration of 50 years of IRON MAIDEN, being published by Thames & Hudson. More details on both of these exciting releases will be announced soon.

"Run For Your Lives" will mark MAIDEN's first tour with new drummer Simon Dawson, who previously played with Harris as a member of his BRITISH LION project.

MAIDEN's longtime drummer Nicko McBrain played his last-ever gig with the band five months ago in São Paulo, Brazil.

The 72-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic heavy metal act.

Despite the fact that he was stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he would remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Dawson as its new touring drummer.

Photo credit: John McMurtrie