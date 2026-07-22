IRON MAIDEN Shares Official Video Recap Of 2026 EDDFEST

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have shared an official video recap of Eddfest, their two-day 50th-anniversary celebration event, which took place July 10-11 in Knebworth, United Kingdom.

Eddfest, named after IRON MAIDEN's mascot Eddie, included "The Infinite Dreams Experience", a walkthrough museum highlighting the band's history with artifacts, props and instruments. Eddfest also included Maidenville, where fans could find "the greatest Eddie's Dive Bar yet", a second stage for music and entertainment, the "Unfair Funfair" featuring rides and Eddie-themed "Funfair Games", plus Eddie's Emporium and much more.

"The Infinite Dreams Experience" brought IRON MAIDEN's history to life with many exhibits, including the iconic pharaoh's head from the "World Slavery Tour", Eddie's ray-gun from 1986's "Somewhere On Tour", "The X-Factor" electric chair, tank commander Eddie from the "A Matter Of Life & Death Tour", baphomet from "Number Of The Beast", the "Phantom Of The Opera" organ from the "Maiden England" tour, and personal band mementoes dating back to the Paul Di'Anno era.

MAIDEN's longtime manager Rod Smallwood explained that exhibits had been gathered from the band's archive, warehouses, offices and personal collections to create what he described as a unique celebration of IRON MAIDEN's history.

IRON MAIDEN headlined the main stage of Eddfest on Saturday, July 11.

Blaze Bayley, who fronted MAIDEN from 1994 to 1999, headlined the second stage in Maidenville on Friday, July 10, playing an IRON MAIDEN set from his era.

The Eddfest main stage was only open on July 11, when IRON MAIDEN performed its "Run For Your Lives" show. Support at the event came from THE HU, THE DARKNESS, THE ALMIGHTY and AIRBOURNE.