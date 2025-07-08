IRON MAIDEN's 50th Anniversary Celebrated With U.K.'s Royal Mint Coin

The Royal Mint has today unveiled an eye-catching commemorative coin celebrating 50 years of IRON MAIDEN. The East London icons are joining the ranks of musical royalty in The Royal Mint's Music Legends series, which has previously celebrated the likes of QUEEN, Elton John and David Bowie.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by contemporary IRON MAIDEN artist Albert "Akirant" Quirantes, the design features the band's infamous mascot Eddie in a dynamic pose that will strike a chord with fans worldwide. The design features numerous hidden "Easter eggs" referencing the band's illustrious career, albums and world tours — giving collectors plenty to hunt for.

IRON MAIDEN, who formed in 1975, worked closely with The Royal Mint throughout the design process, ensuring the coin captures the essence of a band whose influence has spanned five decades and counting. With a global footprint that spans the planet, IRON MAIDEN are one of the biggest success stories in British music, and with the international nature of coin-collecting this new commemorative piece — the first official collectable product to bear the 50th-anniversary logo — is sure to delight and excite collectors and fans alike.

Rod Smallwood, IRON MAIDEN's manager, said: "Having Eddie on an official U.K. coin is a continuation of his incredible odyssey since we unearthed him back in 1980. We've been on stamps, beer bottles, plane tails and now legal tender! The detail Akirant has managed to pack into the design is superb — there are little nods to virtually every chapter of our journey as a band. We're truly honored that The Royal Mint has chosen to commemorate 50 years of IRON MAIDEN in such a unique way."

Rebecca Morgan, director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, commented: "IRON MAIDEN have been fearless pioneers in music, flying the flag for Britain around the globe for half a century. Their creative vision, powerful performances and dedicated following have earned them a place as one of Britain's most influential bands. This coin is the perfect fusion of metal on metal and we expect it will prove to be a collector's piece that's highly sought after by both numismatists and passionate rock fans alike."

Quirantes said: "Designing the IRON MAIDEN coin has been one of the most thrilling projects of my career. As a lifelong fan of the band, and Derek Riggs's original creations in the '80s, I wanted to capture not just their iconic imagery, but also the rebellious spirit that has defined their music for decades. I've hidden several references within the design that true fans will enjoy discovering, including subtle nods to classic album artwork and their most beloved songs. It's my tribute to a band that has influenced generations of music lovers all over the world, and I hope fans will spend time exploring every detail just as passionately as they've analyzed the band's lyrics over the years."

Available in several editions, from standard brilliant uncirculated to limited edition precious metal proof versions, prices for the IRON MAIDEN coin start from £18.50. For more information about the IRON MAIDEN commemorative coin and to view the full range, visit www.royalmint.com/ironmaiden.

With a history spanning more than 1,100 years, The Royal Mint is one of Britain's oldest companies and the original maker of U.K. coins. Today The Royal Mint is a premium British maker, providing carefully crafted coins and precious metal products for the U.K. and overseas.

IRON MAIDEN was founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris and has grown to become one of the world's most celebrated bands. With a steady recording output beginning with their self-titled 1980 debut, they have released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. They have played almost 2,500 live shows across 64 countries and were carried to some of these aboard Ed Force One, a Boeing 757 and then later a 747 piloted by singer Bruce Dickinson. They have been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award among many other accolades, most recently joining THE ROLLING STONES and PINK FLOYD with their very own Royal Mail stamp set. Their beer, Trooper Beer, is now in its twelfth year and has sold in excess of 40 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries including six local variants in USA, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Sweden and Australia. 2025 marks the band's official 50th year and is being celebrated by a two-year world tour titled "Run For Your Lives" and a range of events and products including a coffee-table visual history book and a feature film documentary.