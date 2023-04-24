IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Among Keynote Speakers At 2023 Edition Of 'Wine Future'

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson will be one of the keynote speakers at Wine Future 2023, a conference that will gather the most influential and respected names of the wine business, as well as voices from other sectors, world leaders, and celebrities. The event will offer solutions to current issues and inspire the many companies and individuals affected around the world.

Wine Future was born in 2009 with the inaugural event in Rioja, Spain, a response to the global economic recession from which the international wine industry was looking for opportunities. Many influential and respected names of the wine industry have participated as speakers in the past editions of this conference, including Robert Parker, Michel Roland, Jancis Robinson, Tim Atkin MW, James Suckling, Gerard Bertrand, Miguel Torres and Angelo Gaja, among hundreds of other relevant personalities. The summits of Wine Future and Green Wine Future have also featured the keynotes of world leaders and celebrities such as vice-president Al Gore, Francis Ford Coppola, president Barack Obama, secretary General Kofi Annan, and numerous others.

Dickinson and Nobel Laureate in Economy Sir Christopher Pissarides are two of the names already confirmed for Wine Future 2023, which will take place from November 7 to November 9 at the Convento de Sa~o Francisco in Coimbra, Portugal. The theme for the conference this year will be devoted to "Breaking Down Barriers". Dickinson will present at the event where he will share his entrepreneurial side, through lectures about his projects full of adventure, determination, and creativity. In addition, the talk will explore the duality of his life between music and business.

Despite being recognized mostly for his connection to heavy metal, Dickinson is also an entrepreneur and is involved in different creative projects. He's a master brewer and has created his own brand of beer. Furthermore, he has a strong connection with the aviation sector, as he is a commercial pilot and the current president of Cardiff Aviation. He has also served as director of marketing for Astraeus Airlines.

Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer… to name but a few.

For further information, visit www.winefuture.org.