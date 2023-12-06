IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON Gets Married For Third Time

According to Kerrang! magazine, IRON MAIDEN's Bruce Dickinson has "just married" his fiancée, French fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

The two split their time between Paris and his home in London.

"I wander round and it all feels a bit bohemian, a bit exotic," he told Kerrang! of Paris, where he has lived for a few years now.

The 65-year-old singer revealed his engagement to Dolci while speaking to Bosnia And Herzegovina's <N1 TV channel in March.

Bruce's second wife, Patrice "Paddy" Bowden was found dead in May 2020 at the home they once shared in Chiswick, West London, following a "tragic accident." London Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating and shared three children: Austin, Griffin, and Kia. They tied the knot following Bruce's split from first wife Erica "Jane" Barnett.

At the time of Paddy's death, Bruce said in a statement: "This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident.

"Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won't be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Dickinson is believed to have split from Bowden privately in 2018, although their breakup wasn't made public until November 2019.

Nine years ago, Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck.

The singer got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later covered his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?"

Bruce Dickinson and wife to be French fitness instructor Leana Dolci don't they make a great couple. 💞 Posted by Fans of iron maiden on Sunday, April 30, 2023